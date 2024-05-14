Overwatch 2’s May 14 patch seems to have removed all Mythic skins from player accounts

A bug has appeared in Overwatch 2 after its May 14 update that is removing players’ Mythic skins from their account, both in the menus and in-game.

While the patch aimed to shake up the gameplay and provide a more balanced experience, it looks like it has broken something for many fans.

When logging into their accounts, many Overwatch 2 players are reporting that their Mythic skins have vanished from their profiles.

The news is spreading around the subreddit, where several people have posted to ask where their Mythic skins have gone. One user explains: “Like I went to the hero gallery and they just don’t show up. It just defaults to Overwatch 2 skins.”

Another fan says that when they look in the Mythic shop, it tells them that they already own it, but when they go to equip it, they won’t show up. Other users are reporting that the skins won’t even show up for them in the shop at all.

These reports are also only about the Mythic skins, with the lower-tier cosmetics seemingly not being affected by this bug.

This is a big issue for many people, as Mythic skins are seen as the best of the skins; the rarest cosmetics for characters that usually require a player to use real money or grind extensively to unlock.

It’s an unfortunate issue that is overshadowing the launch of the update that is bringing a collaboration with Porsche to Overwatch 2. However, many players want to see this resolved before thinking about the new content, as one person comments: “I don’t even wanna play until I know I’ll get them back.”

While there has been no official statement from the devs, with reports coming in from so many players, the community is hopeful that the issue will be addressed shortly.