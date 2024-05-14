Former Overwatch and Valorant pro sinatraa claims top spot in Marvel Rivals ranked

Former Overwatch League champion and Valorant esports pro Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won has topped the Marvel Rivals ranked ladder during the Alpha stage.

The closed Alpha for Marvel Rivals has only been going on for a few days, but that hasn’t stopped people like sinatraa from dominating the ranked ladder and vaulting to the top spot.

The former Overwatch pro is well-positioned to take over the Marvel title, as his experience from the Blizzard hero shooter directly translates to the new game.

He played DPS heroes during his pro days and has seemingly taken up the same role in Marvel Rivals. The role in Rivals is called Duelist, and sinatraa has been winning games playing Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Scarlet Witch.

The streamer has also dabbled with the other heroes in the cast, playing matches as Hulk and Doctor Strange.

While other players are learning the ropes of the new title, and getting used to its unique mechanics and gameplay, the 2019 Overwatch World Cup champion has been grinding on his stream almost non-stop.

sinatraa has been at the top of the leaderboard for a few days at the time of writing, and he could stay at the No. 1 spot for the entire Alpha period if he continues to grind the way he has been.

The former professional esports player has mostly stuck to streaming Valorant and co-streaming VCT matches following sexual assault accusations from his former girlfriend Cleo Hernandez in 2021.

sinatraa parted ways with Sentinels in January 2023 after playing for its Valorant squad and streaming under the organization’s brand. He has not signed to an esports brand or team since his exit from the North American organization.

sinatraa’s last appearance in pro Valorant was in a qualifying event for NA Valorant Challengers in 2023 on a team full of other streamers.