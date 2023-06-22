How to fix XDefiant Bravo-04 error

XDefiant is a brand-new shooter from Ubisoft that is set for release in the summer of 2023. However, the game recently received an open beta and players have been witnessing an error called Bravo-04.

XDefiant, the upcoming shooter from Ubisoft has received an open beta for players all across the world. Unfortunately, like every beta version, players are subjected to certain error messages while playing the game.

One such commonly occurring error for XDefiant is Bravo-04. Hence, here is a brief guide on what leads to this error and possible fixes that players can try.

Ubisoft The Bravo-04 error in XDefiant stems from internet problems

How to fix Bravo-04 error in XDefiant

The Bravo-04 error in XDefiant occurs whenever the multiplayer for the game gets disabled. This could also happen due to internet issues or if the game servers get shut down for maintenance. The possible fixes for this error code are as follows:

Check your internet connection

Restart your router

Plug out the ethernet cable and plug in once again

Speed test your internet

Check the socials for the game for possible maintenance

Unfortunately, these are the only known solutions to fix the Bravo-04 error in XDefiant. It is because, the Bravo-04 error directly stems from internet or server problems, which makes it difficult to provide any other specific solution.

However, we will update this section with more information in case there are other ways to fix the Bravo-04 error. This is the beta version of the game, but once the full version is released, the developers might have something else in store for the players.

This completes our guide on how to fix the Bravo-04 error in XDefiant. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

