XDefiant dev claps back at players who say they do “nothing” to fix the game

XDefiant’s executive producer has slammed the community for being impatient while the devs work on fixing up the game.

XDefiant couldn’t have gotten off to a better start for Ubisoft, as the first-person shooter launched to a reported record-breaking debut for the publisher.

However, despite that initial success, there’s been a slew of growing concerns over the game’s number of issues. Particularly, many players are frustrated with “insufferable” movement mechanics, with some corners of the community calling the shooter a “hopfest” as players can spam jump with no punishment.

Despite the devs acknowledging the issue and confirming they’re working on a fix, frustrations continue to grow.

Ubisoft XDefiant’s day-one stats even beat out Apex Legend’s launch numbers-wise.

“Nobody wants a shooter with kangaroos and bunny rabbits. What happened to just gunfights and reaction time? Everyone always exploits and ruins it and the devs do nothing,” a player hit out on social media.

The complaint prompted a response from XDefiant’s executive producer Mark Rubin, who lashed out explaining changes can’t happen instantly.

“What are you smoking? We said we are fixing,” Rubin hit back. “You think there is some magic button that just instantly changes everything in a matter of minutes.”

“We have to make the changes then we have to test the patch (3 days) then it has to be scheduled for platform testing. Takes time,” he explained.

The devs have already committed to fixing various aspects of the game, with XDefiant’s first update arriving just a few days after the launch, bringing FPS improvements and other stability fixes.

However, there’s a long list growing for the Ubisoft team, with numerous changes expected after demands from the community — especially when it comes to the “ridiculously overpowered” sniper rifles and lack of flinch.