XDefiant players want major buff for “useless” shotguns

XDefiant players are calling on the Ubisoft devs to make a “major” buff to the game’s “useless” shotguns in the next patch.

Ubisoft’s free-to-play first-person has attracted a ton of eyes since its release on May 21, which was a record-breaker for the publisher.

According to reports the 6v6 team-based FPS quickly amassed over 500,000 concurrent users across all platforms and more impressively one million unique players within the first 2.5 hours after launch.

XDefiant’s meta is already beginning to take shape as players get a true feel for the game. However, players think one weapon class requires some tweaks.

Ubisoft XDefiant has been a huge success for Ubisoft so far. The game’s launch even beat Apex Legends’ day-one numbers.

The game’s shotguns have been discussed heavily among the community across several Reddit threads. One post questioned if the shotgun spread is working as intended, pointing out its huge inaccuracy and inconsistency when jumping. Others claimed they simply need a buff as they’re currently “useless.”

“Shotgun needs a major buff. Just tried it, and boy is it useless,” a post read. “I can’t tell if it’s bad or if it’s just the terrible hit reg. Just seems really inconsistent to me,” said another.

“It can one shot at close range if netcode is actually working and all your pellets are registering,” a player explained. “I think the de-sync needs to be fixed not the range of the weapon or else people are gonna be hitting people halfway across the map with the shotgun again,” another added.

The devs are already on top of fixing up the game where needed, releasing a small patch on May 24 to improve the netcode, UI, and FPS.

The Season 1 update isn’t set for release until July 2, when we’ll be introduced to a new Faction codenamed ‘Ruby’ as well as several new weapons and maps. However, it’s likely the devs will release some small updates before the pre-season ends.