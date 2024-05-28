How to fix Delta-01 error in XDefiant

When hopping into a game of XDefiant, you may find yourself running into the Delta-01 error when joining a match or logging in, so here is everything you need to know about how to fix it.

As an online game, players are bound to be running into network issues, especially since XDefiant is a relatively new release still just in its Preseason. One particular issue several players are running into is the Delta-01 error.

The error reads, “XDefiant services are not available at this time. Please try again later,” even though the game’s servers should be up and running.

So if you’ve come across this issue, here’s how to fix the Delta-01 error.

Delta-01 error fix in XDefiant

According to XDefiant’s Executive Producer Mark Rubin, there are two fixes to remedy the error.

As a proper fix, you should delete the proxy_v1.bin file from your XDefiant game files on PC. You can find this file in your My Games folder in your Documents app.

Alternatively, to test things out, you can try to use a VPN and connect to a European IP to see if you still run into the same issue, however, Rubin says to only do this just to test.

If it is possible, you can try to switch to another internet source to test as another alternative fix.

Once you’ve tried the above remedies, just restart your game and XDefiant should be connecting to the servers as normal. It should be noted these steps only work on PCs, there is no fix for consoles just yet.

What causes the Delta-01 error in XDefiant?

According to multiple reports from the community, the issue stems from XDefiant not connecting to its servers if a player’s internet uses IPv4, rather only connecting if a user’s internet uses IPv6.

It should be noted that there are reported cases of the error affecting players with both IPv4 and IPv6.

Although XDefiant should support IPv4 just fine, according to Rubin, players who are using the older internet protocol have reported issues.

Currently, there’s a fix for PC players, however, a remedy for console users has yet to come out, though Rubin has passed along the issue to XDefiant’s devs, so no doubt a fix for it will come out soon enough.