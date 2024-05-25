XDefiant players delighted as lead dev confirms massive fix is on the way

Lead XDefiant developer Mark Rubin has reassured players that a highly requested hitbox fix is being worked on.

While initial server issues at launch left many outraged, Ubisoft’s free-to-play first-person shooter XDefiant has been on a brilliant run ever since.

However, players are already calling on Ubisoft to act quickly and fix various issues. Particularly one fan jokingly called for a petition in a May 24 post on X to get the devs’ attention to fix a frustrating hit registration problem.

The post caught the eye of XDefiant Executive Producer Mark Rubin, who responded by reassuring the community that the dev team is working on it. “You don’t need a petition,” he replied with a laughing emoji. “It’s something we are working on.”

The news was well received by the community, with several praising the dev for addressing issues. “Seriously? Thank you for being so upfront about making the game better!” said one. “Appreciate your engagement with the community and addressing concerns,” another replied.

On the other hand, some still raised concerns in the replies. Several noted that the hit registration problem has existed as far back as the game’s first beta.

“The hitreg problem has existed since the first beta and so far nothing has changed. What have you been working on?” one player lashed out. “Glad y’all are working on it, but was the entire last year not spent on fixing it like yall said?” said another.

Still, regardless of issues, XDefiant’s launch was a record-breaker for Ubisoft, which surpassed EA’s Apex Legends day-one numbers.

The game reportedly amassed one million unique players within the first 2.5 hours after its release and topped 500,000 concurrent users across all platforms, according to Insider Gaming.