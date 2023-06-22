How to fix XDefiant FOXTROT-01 error code

Some XDefiant players have been facing the FOXTROT-01 error code during the open beta phase. Here’s how you can fix the error in the game.

Ubisoft‘s new FPS offering, XDefiant, is still in its beta stages which means players may face some hiccups here and there. Some very common problems that the playerbase may come across are error codes, disconnection from servers, and more.

One reoccurring issue is the FOXTROT-01 error. It generally pops up when XDefiant’s game servers aren’t running smoothly or are experiencing some sort of instability. Players faced it frequently during the closed beta stage, and it seems to be persisting into the open beta session as well.

With that said, here are some handy tips you can employ to fix the issue while Ubisoft works on it diligently before the game‘s official release.

Ubisoft This error code pops up when XDefiant’s game servers experience instability.

How to fix the FOXTROT-01 error code in XDefiant?

There’s a handful of remedies you can employ to try and fix the FOXTROT-01 error code in XDefiant, but as it’s a server-related issue, there is no absolute fix.

However, here are a few steps you can put to good use to fix the FOXTROT-01 error code in XDefiant.

Restarting the game

You can try turning off XDefiant and firing it up again to potentially resolve this error. It’s surprisingly effective, and sometimes a simple restart can fix most problems.

Checking your Internet connection

Another thing you can do is check if your internet connection is stable or not. You may try to restart your router or reconnect the LAN cable to your system.

Checking XDefiant game files

The third step you can take to fix the FOXTROT-01 error code in XDefiant is by checking the integrity of game files.

If you’re playing the game on PC via Ubisoft Connect, you may follow these steps to verify XDefiant game files:

Open Ubisoft Connect. Head to the Games tab. Click on the XDefiant game tile. Click on Properties. Then click on Verify Files.

Now the game should start checking the game files, and if one of them turns out to be corrupt, it will automatically replace it for you.

Checking XDefiant server status

It may also happen that XDefiant servers are temporarily down for maintenance, leading to the FOXTROT-01 error code. Under such circumstances, you’ll need to wait for the servers to come back up. This is where our XDefiant server status, maintenance, and outage updates guide comes in really handy.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about XDefiant’s system requirements. In the meantime, check out our XDefiant page for all the latest news and updates.

