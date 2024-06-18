XDefiant June 18 update patch notes: Weapon XP changes, Netcode fixes, MDR recoil fix, more

The XDefiant June 18 patch includes reduced XP requirements for leveling up weapons, Netcode fixes, and more. Here’s everything in XDefiant’s Y1S0.4 patch notes.

Starting June 18, leveling up weapons has become faster in XDefiant as they’ll require less XP. On the other hand, requirements for Weapon Mastery levels are increased – meaning unlocking Bronze, Silver, or Gold skins will take longer.

The game’s Netcode has been slightly fixed as you’ll see an improved response when you get shot – the feeling of dying behind cover or walls should decrease.

That’s not all and here’s a full breakdown of XDefiant’s Y1S0.4 patch on June 18.

Primary weapons will now require 3000 XP instead of 3500 while secondary weapons will need 1000 XP instead of 1500 to level up. This change is retroactive which means all of your existing weapon levels will be even higher.

The abnormal recoil in the MDR Firestorm skin from the battle pass has been reset to normal recoil. Below you can find the entire XDefiant Y1S0.4 patch notes by Ubisoft.

Gameplay

Sped up the process of unlocking weapon attachments by lowering the amount of XP needed to level up your primary weapon, from 3,500 to 3,000, and your secondary weapon, from 1,500 to 1,000. This change is retroactive, meaning your existing weapon levels will likely be even higher now. Pause for polite applause.

To counterbalance this speedier access to performance-enhancing attachments–and provide a greater challenge to the community–Weapon Mastery level requirements have increased. However, any player who has already unlocked Bronze/Silver/Gold skins will get to keep them. We’re not monsters.

Netcode

Improved how quickly your health reacts when being shot, which should reduce the feeling of being shot behind walls.

Weapons

Players wielding the MDR while strutting around in the Firestorm skin were experiencing an abnormal level of recoil, which has been reset to normal recoil. So strut away.

Factions

Restored the decorum of lying down when dead to players who previously remained on their feet after dying while under the influence of Libertad’s Medico Supremo ultra.

Miscellaneous

Additional crash fixes.

While Preseason is still on, check out the best meta loadout for every game mode and map in XDefiant. Our weapon tier list also shows the best guns to use in the game, so be sure to check that as well.