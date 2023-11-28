Ark Survival Ascended: All console commands & how to use
Console commands in Ark: Survival Ascended allow you to control the game at your will like spawning a particular item, banning a player, or simply adding more XP. So, here’s a list of all console commands and how to use them in PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Console commands (aka exec commands) are lines of code that you can run in a particular game to take control of it in an advanced or different way. Ark: Survival Ascended is one of those games and its console commands act like cheat codes if used properly.
One thing you must know is that you can use console commands in Ark: Survival Ascended only if you’re a server owner. Otherwise, you just have to play the game according to the rules of the server you’re joining.
With that said, here’s a list of all the console commands and how you can use them in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Contents
- How to enable console commands
- How to use console commands
- All Ark Survival Ascended console commands
How to enable console commands in Ark: Survival Ascended
You’ll first need to enable console commands before you can use them in Ark: Survival Ascended. To do that, simply:
- Head over to the Settings menu.
- Click on ‘Advanced’.
- Turn ‘Console Access’ on from the left column.
Now let’s take a look at how to use different console commands on PCs and consoles.
How to use console commands in Ark: Survival Ascended
PC
To use Ark: Survival Ascended console commands on PC, simply:
- Press the ‘~’ key (you can find it below the Esc button on the top left corner of your keyboard).
- This will open up the command console where you can input all the codes.
PlayStation
- Head over to the menu.
- Press the L1, R1, Square, and Triangle buttons at the same time.
Xbox
- Head over to the menu.
- Press the RB, LB, Y, and X buttons at the same time.
List of all Ark Survival Ascended console commands
The table below has all the console commands you can use in Ark Survival Ascended:
|Command
|Effect
|addexperience [value]
|Adds XP to your character of the particular value
|banplayer [player ID]
|This prevents a player from joining a particular server
|changesize [value]
|Changes the size of your character
|cleartutorials
|Prevents tutorial messages from showing
|destroyall [type]
|Summons one of your tamed creatures
|dorestartlevel
|Perform an internal server restart
|dotame
|Tame a dinosaur you’ve targeted
|enemyinvisible
|Makes you invisible to your enemies
|fly
|Enables the ability to fly
|forcetame
|Allows you to ride a targeted dinosaur without a saddle after taming it
|forcetameaoe [radius]
|Allows you to tame all dinosaurs within a radius
|ghost
|Enables ghost mode
|giveallmeat
|You get all types of meat
|givearmorset [tier] [quality]
|Spawns a specific armor set
|givebossitems
|Randomly spawns a boss item
|givecolors
|Spawns all kinds of colors or dyes
|givecreativemode
|Enables creative mode
|givecreativemodetoplayer
|Enables creative mode for the particular player you choose using their ID
|givedinoset [tier] [quantity]
|Spawns a dinosaur with a saddle
|giveengrams
|Unlocks all crafting recipes
|giveengramstekonly
|Unlocks all Tek engrams
|giveitem [blueprintpath] [quantity] [forceblueprint]
|Gives an item to a player
|giveitemset [tier]
|Gives the full item set of the specified tier to any player
|Teleports you forward endlessly until you hit a surface
|Gives an item to a player you choose
|giveresources
|Gives 50 materials of each type
|giveweaponset [tier] [quality]
|Gives you all weapons from the set you specified
|gmbuff
|Enables god mode
|gmsummon [type] [level]
|Summons a tamed creature of a particular level
|infinitestats
|Gives you infinite materials
|leavemealone
|Also enables god mode
|listplayers
|Shows you every player along with their ID from a server
|saveworld
|Saves every settings from the game
|setcheatplayer [true]
|Activate cheats for the player you choose
|setcheatplayer [false]
|Deactivate cheats for the player you choose
|settimeofday
|Change the time of the day according to your preference
|summon [type]
|Summons a particular creature
|summontamed [type]
|Summons one of your tamed creatures
|teleport
|Teleports you forward endlessly until you hit a surface
|teleportplayeridtome
|Teleports the player you choose to your location
|teleportplayernametome [player name]
|Also teleports the player you choose to your location
|toggleinfiniteammo
|Gives you infinite ammo
|tpcoords [latitude] [longitude] [altitude]
|Teleports to a particular map location
|walk
|Disables the ability to fly
So, there you have it — that’s everything about Ark: Survival Ascended console commands. For more gaming guides and lists, check out more gaming content below:
