Ark Survival Ascended: All console commands & how to use

Console commands in Ark: Survival Ascended allow you to control the game at your will like spawning a particular item, banning a player, or simply adding more XP. So, here’s a list of all console commands and how to use them in PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Console commands (aka exec commands) are lines of code that you can run in a particular game to take control of it in an advanced or different way. Ark: Survival Ascended is one of those games and its console commands act like cheat codes if used properly.

One thing you must know is that you can use console commands in Ark: Survival Ascended only if you’re a server owner. Otherwise, you just have to play the game according to the rules of the server you’re joining.

With that said, here’s a list of all the console commands and how you can use them in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Contents

How to enable console commands in Ark: Survival Ascended

You’ll first need to enable console commands before you can use them in Ark: Survival Ascended. To do that, simply:

Head over to the Settings menu. Click on ‘Advanced’. Turn ‘Console Access’ on from the left column.

Now let’s take a look at how to use different console commands on PCs and consoles.

How to use console commands in Ark: Survival Ascended

PC

To use Ark: Survival Ascended console commands on PC, simply:

Press the ‘~’ key (you can find it below the Esc button on the top left corner of your keyboard). This will open up the command console where you can input all the codes.

PlayStation

Head over to the menu. Press the L1, R1, Square, and Triangle buttons at the same time.

Xbox

Head over to the menu. Press the RB, LB, Y, and X buttons at the same time.

List of all Ark Survival Ascended console commands

The table below has all the console commands you can use in Ark Survival Ascended:

Command Effect addexperience [value] Adds XP to your character of the particular value banplayer [player ID] This prevents a player from joining a particular server changesize [value] Changes the size of your character cleartutorials Prevents tutorial messages from showing destroyall [type] Summons one of your tamed creatures dorestartlevel Perform an internal server restart dotame Tame a dinosaur you’ve targeted enemyinvisible Makes you invisible to your enemies fly Enables the ability to fly forcetame Allows you to ride a targeted dinosaur without a saddle after taming it forcetameaoe [radius] Allows you to tame all dinosaurs within a radius ghost Enables ghost mode giveallmeat You get all types of meat givearmorset [tier] [quality] Spawns a specific armor set givebossitems Randomly spawns a boss item givecolors Spawns all kinds of colors or dyes givecreativemode Enables creative mode givecreativemodetoplayer Enables creative mode for the particular player you choose using their ID givedinoset [tier] [quantity] Spawns a dinosaur with a saddle giveengrams Unlocks all crafting recipes giveengramstekonly Unlocks all Tek engrams giveitem [blueprintpath] [quantity] [forceblueprint] Gives an item to a player giveitemset [tier] Gives the full item set of the specified tier to any player Teleports you forward endlessly until you hit a surface Gives an item to a player you choose giveresources Gives 50 materials of each type giveweaponset [tier] [quality] Gives you all weapons from the set you specified gmbuff Enables god mode gmsummon [type] [level] Summons a tamed creature of a particular level infinitestats Gives you infinite materials leavemealone Also enables god mode listplayers Shows you every player along with their ID from a server saveworld Saves every settings from the game setcheatplayer [true] Activate cheats for the player you choose setcheatplayer [false] Deactivate cheats for the player you choose settimeofday Change the time of the day according to your preference summon [type] Summons a particular creature summontamed [type] Summons one of your tamed creatures teleport Teleports you forward endlessly until you hit a surface teleportplayeridtome Teleports the player you choose to your location teleportplayernametome [player name] Also teleports the player you choose to your location toggleinfiniteammo Gives you infinite ammo tpcoords [latitude] [longitude] [altitude] Teleports to a particular map location walk Disables the ability to fly

So, there you have it — that’s everything about Ark: Survival Ascended console commands. For more gaming guides and lists, check out more gaming content below:

