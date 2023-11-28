Gaming

Ark Survival Ascended: All console commands & how to use

Ark Survival Ascended dinosaur faceStudio Wildcard

Console commands in Ark: Survival Ascended allow you to control the game at your will like spawning a particular item, banning a player, or simply adding more XP. So, here’s a list of all console commands and how to use them in PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Console commands (aka exec commands) are lines of code that you can run in a particular game to take control of it in an advanced or different way. Ark: Survival Ascended is one of those games and its console commands act like cheat codes if used properly.

One thing you must know is that you can use console commands in Ark: Survival Ascended only if you’re a server owner. Otherwise, you just have to play the game according to the rules of the server you’re joining.

With that said, here’s a list of all the console commands and how you can use them in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Contents

A promotional image from Ark: Survival Ascended featuring a variety of dinosaurs.Studio Wildcard

How to enable console commands in Ark: Survival Ascended

You’ll first need to enable console commands before you can use them in Ark: Survival Ascended. To do that, simply:

  1. Head over to the Settings menu.
  2. Click on ‘Advanced’.
  3. Turn ‘Console Access’ on from the left column.

Now let’s take a look at how to use different console commands on PCs and consoles.

How to use console commands in Ark: Survival Ascended

PC

To use Ark: Survival Ascended console commands on PC, simply:

  1. Press the ‘~’ key (you can find it below the Esc button on the top left corner of your keyboard).
  2. This will open up the command console where you can input all the codes.

PlayStation

  1. Head over to the menu.
  2. Press the L1, R1, Square, and Triangle buttons at the same time.

Xbox

  1. Head over to the menu.
  2. Press the RB, LB, Y, and X buttons at the same time.
An image from Ark: Survival Ascended featuring a dinosaur.Studio Wildcard
Ark: Survival Ascended features a lot of dinosaurs for players to tame.

List of all Ark Survival Ascended console commands

The table below has all the console commands you can use in Ark Survival Ascended:

CommandEffect
addexperience [value]Adds XP to your character of the particular value
banplayer [player ID]This prevents a player from joining a particular server
changesize [value]Changes the size of your character
cleartutorialsPrevents tutorial messages from showing
destroyall [type]Summons one of your tamed creatures
dorestartlevelPerform an internal server restart
dotameTame a dinosaur you’ve targeted
enemyinvisibleMakes you invisible to your enemies
flyEnables the ability to fly
forcetameAllows you to ride a targeted dinosaur without a saddle after taming it
forcetameaoe [radius]Allows you to tame all dinosaurs within a radius
ghostEnables ghost mode
giveallmeatYou get all types of meat
givearmorset [tier] [quality]Spawns a specific armor set
givebossitemsRandomly spawns a boss item
givecolorsSpawns all kinds of colors or dyes
givecreativemodeEnables creative mode
givecreativemodetoplayerEnables creative mode for the particular player you choose using their ID
givedinoset [tier] [quantity]Spawns a dinosaur with a saddle
giveengramsUnlocks all crafting recipes
giveengramstekonlyUnlocks all Tek engrams
giveitem [blueprintpath] [quantity] [forceblueprint]Gives an item to a player
giveitemset [tier]Gives the full item set of the specified tier to any player
Teleports you forward endlessly until you hit a surfaceGives an item to a player you choose
giveresourcesGives 50 materials of each type
giveweaponset [tier] [quality]Gives you all weapons from the set you specified
gmbuffEnables god mode
gmsummon [type] [level]Summons a tamed creature of a particular level
infinitestatsGives you infinite materials
leavemealoneAlso enables god mode
listplayersShows you every player along with their ID from a server
saveworldSaves every settings from the game
setcheatplayer [true]Activate cheats for the player you choose
setcheatplayer [false]Deactivate cheats for the player you choose
settimeofdayChange the time of the day according to your preference
summon [type]Summons a particular creature
summontamed [type]Summons one of your tamed creatures
teleportTeleports you forward endlessly until you hit a surface
teleportplayeridtomeTeleports the player you choose to your location
teleportplayernametome [player name]Also teleports the player you choose to your location
toggleinfiniteammoGives you infinite ammo
tpcoords [latitude] [longitude] [altitude]Teleports to a particular map location
walkDisables the ability to fly

So, there you have it — that’s everything about Ark: Survival Ascended console commands. For more gaming guides and lists, check out more gaming content below:

