XDefiant players worry releasing at the same time as MW3’s beta is “not smart”

Ubisoft Executive Producer Mark Rubin finally announced a release window for XDefiant, but community members fear an overlap with the Modern Warfare 3 beta.

XDefiant is a free-to-play, first-person arena shooter made by Ubisoft. Fans got their hands on the upcoming game during an open beta in June, and the test period made a strong first impression within the FPS community. XDefiant dominated Twitch viewership, surpassing Call of Duty, and FaZe Jev claimed the game’s worst map is better than any COD map in years.

Despite obvious comparisons, Rubin downplayed any competition by claiming: “This game will not “kill” Call of Duty. Only Call of Duty can kill Call of Duty. This will be a game for those who want someone else to play that is similar to Call of Duty.”

If you were still to compare, XDefiant held one key advantage. Modern Warfare 3 releases worldwide on November 10, giving XDefiant a headstart as it was scheduled to release “late summer.” However, setbacks pushed the launch back, possibly infringing on the MW3 beta dates.

XDefiant players worry about looming MW3 beta

On September 11, Rubin provided fans with a long-awaited update on XDefiant’s development process. After detailing how the game submission process works, Rubin confirmed the game did not pass after being submitted in late July. The team has spent the past month working toward a resubmission, hopefully in the next two weeks.

The results of the resubmission will decide if the arena-shooter releases mid-to-late September or early to mid-October.

Modern Warfare 3 private beta dates start on October 6, concluding with an open beta from October 14-16. XDefiant players warned the developers about going toe-to-toe with the industry giant.

Call of Duty reporter Keshav Bhat questioned how it will work out for XDefiant potentially releasing at the same time as the MW3 beta.

Warzone content creator FaZe Swagg responded: “Not smart on their part.”

Call of Duty community member RaidAway added: “I know they said they aren’t a competitor to Call of Duty, but naturally they are. May kill the vibes off the start, I don’t know.”

Only time will tell if Ubisoft’s latest FPS project stands the test of time or becomes an afterthought in the shadow of Modern Warfare 3.

