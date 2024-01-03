XDefiant producer responds to calls for Steam release

XDefiant’s developer Mark Rubin has addressed the community’s ongoing call for an official Steam release.

Like a few other big-name publishers, Ubisoft releases PC versions of its titles on a proprietary launcher – Ubisoft Connect. As such, several Ubisoft games skipped the Steam storefront.

The publisher returned to Steam in late 2022, though, launching Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Anno 1800, and Roller Champions on the PC platform in December of that year.

But what about the likes of XDefiant? Executive Producer Mark Rubin previously said Steam isn’t on the docket right now, but didn’t rule out a possible release in the future.

There is still hope for an XDefiant Steam launch

As of writing, XDefiant lacks a firm due date, yet fans are especially curious about whether it will be a Ubisoft Connect exclusive.

Executive Producer Mark Rubin recently responded to one such question, telling a Twitter user that it will launch exclusively on UbiConnect.

Prospective players shouldn’t give up hope, though. According to Rubin, a Steam version is “something [the team is] talking about as a possibility for later.” A screenshot of the exchange features below:

Mark Rubin’s comment about a potential XDefiant Steam release comes just a day after the developer shared a news update regarding the multiplayer title.

In a Twitter post on his personal account, Rubin noted the team will share “more specific news in the next couple of weeks as we get ready for launch.”

The producer also informed fans that issues affecting the netcode have been addressed. In addition, the crew managed to implement a brand-new Party System that’s currently undergoing “rigorous testing and bug fixing” as everyone prepares for XDefiant’s launch.