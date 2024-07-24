The First Descendant trick lets players “grapple the sun”

The First Descendant has a grapple trick that one player says even offers a height advantage for those trying to snipe in some Colossus battles.

During its tutorial section, The First Descendant gives players a grappling hook that significantly enhances verticality.

Users can augment the mechanic with a few different mods, one being Multi-Maneuvering which reduces the hook’s range but adds three charges. A second mod, Long-Distance Maneuvering, increases the range and lowers the standard cooldown by 20 percent.

Finally, the Mid-Air Maneuvering module allows the hook to be cast once in mid-air at a 20 percent cooldown cost. The latter mod may represent the best option because of one neat traversal trick.

A Reddit user revealed that Mid-Air Maneuvering is glitched in a way that lets them “grapple the sun” and launch their Descendant to heights beyond what the developers initially intended.

To perform this trick, users must hit the menu button, and then push the grapple button while the inventory menu loads in.

The original poster additionally noted, “the glitched [grappling hook] will always grapple the same fixed point in the same direction. If you’re in an enclosed area, the grapple will grab the nearest structure towards the fixed point. This works anywhere in the game.”

Apparently, the movement strategy is not only good for having fun with the traversal mechanics. In subsequent replies, the Redditor claimed it works wonders during some Colossus battles with “distant platforms” that are otherwise impossible to reach.

With this Mid-Air Maneuvering trick, players should be able to safely snipe at the hulking enemies from afar.

The First Descendant players in the thread have already shouted OP’s praises for the grapple hook discovery. One such comment reads, “The others are busy grinding gold, this man is unlocking the secrets of the universe.”