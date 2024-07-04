Best Gley build in The First Descendant: Skills, Weapons, Reactor & Modules

Gley is a mighty character choice against enemies in The First Descendant, especially bosses. However, to get the best results out of her, check our best build for Gley which includes the ideal weapon, skills, Reactor, Modules, and more.

Like Jayber, Gley is also a Utility Dealer with a Non-Attribute playstyle, meaning she has to rely on her Skills for maneuvering through enemies.

Let’s get this out of the way first – Gley is not ideal for those just getting started. She can be a bit intimidating as one of her abilities when activated increases damage output significantly, but reduces her health regeneration at the same time, unlike other Descendants.

With that said, our build Gley guide has everything you need to know to make her a force to be reckoned with in The First Descendant.

Best Active Skill

Nexon Games / Dexerto

Out of every Active Skill for Gley, these two can never go wrong:

When Gley has her Frenzied state activated, her Firearm ATK and Penetration will increase but it’ll reduce her HP Recovery. This means she will be susceptible to attacks, especially when fighting bosses, but that can be countered with an Ajax in the team. Ajax’s Orbit Barrier will stop and deflect all attacks from enemies.

The second best active skill is Increased Sensory. It responds differently in Frenzied and Non-Frenzied states. While she’s Frenzied, Maximum Lethality gets applied and bullets are not consumed. During that time, her running, sprinting, and movement speed while increasing aim by 50%.

Contrary to that, using the skill during her Non-Frenzied state applies Maximum Recovery during which her Life Sphere generation increases. This means her health recovery amount increased by 8% of Max HP and lasts for 10 seconds.

Here are the five available skills for Gley in The First Descendant:

Thirst (Passive) : Reduces incoming damage. Defeated enemies have a chance to drop Life Spheres which grants Power of Life upon contact and helps in recovering HP.

: Reduces incoming damage. Defeated enemies have a chance to drop Life Spheres which grants Power of Life upon contact and helps in recovering HP. Frenzied : Increased Firearm ATK and Penetration but comes at a cost of reduced HP Recovery.

: Increased Firearm ATK and Penetration but comes at a cost of reduced HP Recovery. Life Siphon : Deals damage to target within range and recovers HP, and the recovery amount increases based on how many enemies you’ve hit. In Frenzied state, it deals increased DMG proportionally to HP while in Non-Frenzied state, it gains Vigor.

: Deals damage to target within range and recovers HP, and the recovery amount increases based on how many enemies you’ve hit. In Frenzied state, it deals increased DMG proportionally to HP while in Non-Frenzied state, it gains Vigor. Increased Sensory : Maximises Lethality during Frenzied state while applies Max Recovery in Non-Frenzied state.

: Maximises Lethality during Frenzied state while applies Max Recovery in Non-Frenzied state. Massacre: It equips a Unique Weapon where the number of bullets loaded is affected by the amount of Power of Life owned. In Frenzied state, it increases DMG proportionally to HP while in Non-Frenzied state, it inflicts Stun on enemies hit.

Best Weapons

Nexon Games

No matter if your playstyle approach is aggressive or passive, the Thunder Cage SMG is the best weapon for Gley.

The best thing about this weapon is that it emits Electric Shockwave, which deals additional damage to nearby enemies. Being an SMG, it has a high rate of fire, which complements Gley’s Frenzy state.

Take a look at Thunder Cage’s stats in detail:

Firearm ATK : 24 (increases as you upgrade)

: 24 (increases as you upgrade) Fire Rate : 666

: 666 Reload Time Modifier : -20%

: -20% Damage Range : 3m

: 3m Overcharge: When defeating an enemy, the defeated enemy has a set chance to discharge Electric Shockwave which deals Additional Damage to nearby enemies.

Best Reactor

The best Reactor for Gley are those focusing on Skill Power and Sub Attack Power. This would greatly increase her damage output, proving to be crucial during boss fights and Void Missions.

Gley can be quite aggressive due to her Frenzy ability, which is why you must find Reactors that enhance her DMG and make her Frenzied state deadlier.

Gley Module setup

Slot Module Description Quality 1 Focus on Singular Skill Singular Power Modifier +17%, Skill Cooldown -6.1% Rare 2 Skill Extension Skill Duration +9%, applies only to certain skills for each Descendant Standard 3 Strong Mentality Skill Cost -4% Standard 4 Shock Punch Replaces your Sub Attack with a Shock Punch and increases Maximum Module Capacity Standard 5 Singular Master Skill Power +12%, Skill Singular Power Modifier +6% Rare 6 Nimble Fingers Skill Cooldown -6% Standard 7 Time Distribution Skill Cooldown -4%, Max HP +13%. Rare 8 Increased DEF DEF +16% Standard

Best External Components

The best External Components for Gley’s build in The First Descendant are those with the following stats:

HP Recovery

DEF

Max HP

These components are RNG-based, meaning you won’t always find the ones having all the stats we mentioned above. However, keep searching as you never know when you come across the perfect External Components.

You don’t need to equip components having Max Shield stat, as she doesn’t have one, so it’ll be pointless.

That concludes our best Gley build in The First Descendant. Be sure to check out our other build guides for Bunny and Freyna for detailed insights into these Descendants.