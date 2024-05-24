Wuthering Waves players are cheesing high level enemies using OP Mortefi strat

Wuthering Waves players have discovered a cheesy strategy that enables them to take down high-level enemies without taking any damage.

Wuthering Waves is home to plenty of deadly bosses and enemies that can make short work of even the most skilled Rovers. From the icy strikes of the Lampylumen Myriad to the scorching hot hits of the Inferno Rider, the post-apocalyptic world of Wuthering Waves isn’t for the faint of heart.

As a rule of thumb, players will want to avoid high-level bosses and overworld enemies until they raise their team’s stats. However, the community has discovered a cheesy strategy that enables them to take down certain overworld enemies at any level.

Article continues after ad

Posting on the official Wuthering Waves Reddit page, one player shared a clip of them taking down a level 45 Chasm Rider with a level nine Mortefi. During the video, the sneaky player simply stands on the ledge above the Chasm Rider and uses Mortefi’s basic attacks and skills to slowly whittle down the enemy’s health bar.

Article continues after ad

The monolithic monster simply sits there and takes the damage without ever even attacking the player. Not only is this strategy pretty comical to watch, but it can reward you with some decent XP and a 4-star Echo for your characters.

If this wasn’t appealing enough, the player noted that this strategy didn’t even take that long to pull off: “The non-sped-up recording is 5 minutes, pretty worth it considering I got a 4-star Echo that early and like 5 achievements too.”

Article continues after ad

Should you wish to have a go at cheesing Chasm Rider for yourself, you can find the enemy near the corrupted zone where you fight Scar. It’s unknown whether this strategy works on other enemies and bosses, but it’s certainly a great way to farm some decent gear early on.

Of course, if you’re looking to take down your enemies head-on with the strongest characters, then you’ll want to check out our Wuthering Waves reroll guide.