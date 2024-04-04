This explosive Helldivers 2 trick takes down Bile Titans with ease

Helldivers 2 has lots of fun interactions that look hilarious and the latest involves dealing with Bile Titans. There is a new way to indirectly kill a Bile Titan and players can’t get enough of it.

The trick was shared in a video posted to Reddit with the caption “Best way to kill a titan.” In the video, the player shot their Quasar Cannon at a Charger. The Charger died, but it flew into a Bile Titan behind it which was also killed. The interaction looked hilarious but quite effective.

There was another situation like this previously in Helldivers 2, where dead Shriekers would drop on Bile Titans and kill them. While that has now been fixed it seems like the issue with collisions is still in the game.

Several players commented on the post, with one remarking “WHY didn’t I think of that? “Just launch a whole-a** charger at it.” Another user chimed in, “You are a true Helldiver!”

“Bro I can only imagine the laughter you and your fellow divers shared when this happened.” commented another player. Finally, someone mentioned their desire to see more funny clips in the game, saying “We should add “helldiver of the week” to the ship TV screens where people can send in hilarious clips like that to be shown.”

Based on the interactions, players are ecstatic to see this new anti-Bile Titan technique, with some wanting to try it for themselves. One of the most fun aspects of Helldivers 2 is the random interactions like this that keep the game fresh and entertaining.