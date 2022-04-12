Hell is Us: Trailer, gameplay details, & setting

Hell is Us is an action-adventure game from Rogue Factor. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title.

Hell is Us has been described as an action-adventure game set inside a country in the midst of a civil war. Players in the game will control as currently unnamed protagonist who will battle creatures that have appeared following a mysterious event known as “the Calamity.”

While the announcement trailer didn’t show off any gameplay, we did get a sense of the game’s tone and style. Here’s what we know about Hell is Us so far.

Does Hell is Us a have a release date?

Not yet. So far no release date has been given by the developers regarding Hell is Us. We’ll add it here as soon as one is confirmed.

Hell is Us platforms

Hell is Us will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. There’s been no word on if the game will be released on PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

The Hell is Us trailer can be watched on Rogue Factor’s Twitter page below:

Gameplay and setting

The protagonist’s monologue in the trailer reveals she has overcome a range of emotions such as fear and anger. She now simply craves “the ecstasy of revenge.” The character can then be seen coldly executing someone we assume has harmed those she loves.

We then see the character using a drone to survey a mass grave of strange humanoid creatures, before venturing towards it with a cool-looking sword. These could be the creatures we’ll be fighting that the devs were referring to.

As the game has been described as an action-adventure, and a sword and gun have been shown in the trailer, we think Hell is Us will feature hack-and-slash and shooting mechanics.

We also believe the game will play in third-person due to the way the camera pans behind the protagonist at the end of the trailer. So far, Hell is Us is a very Death Stranding meets Dark Souls vibe, so we look forward to seeing more.

So that’s everything we know so far about the Hell is Us. For more on the biggest upcoming releases, check out our pages on some of the most-anticipated games that have been announced:

