Helldivers 2 reveals all-new look at PlayStation Showcase

A sequel to Arrowhead Game Studios’ top-down shooter, Helldivers, was revealed at the 2023 PlayStation sporting a whole new look.

Developer Arrowhead Game Studios’ made waves with the Sony-published Helldivers title back in 2015 on PS3, PS4, and Vita.

For those who don’t know, Helldivers is a top-down sci-fi shooter where players take control of military officers set to defend Super Earth from invading alien races called the Bugs, the Cyborgs, and the Illuminates.

Now, thanks to the 2023 PlayStation Showcase event, fans have finally gotten a first look at the long-awaited sequel, Helldivers 2, which seems to have a third-person perspective this time around.

Helldivers 2 reveal shows third-person perspective

The trailer opened with a spoof army recruitment video, where one Helldiver showcased the alien threat facing the fictional Super Earth.

The trailer then showed off the first look at gameplay, which is notably much different from the original. Notably, much of the action seems to take place through a third-person perspective.

Throughout the trailer, players are seen taking on a variety of different Bug enemy types and traveling through different levels featuring varied types of terrain.

Arrowhead Game Studios Helldivers 2 sports a third-person perspective in contrast to the original’s top-down point of view.

It’s worth mentioning that Arrowhead Game Studios seems to have upped the production value considerably for Helldivers 2, as the various level environments featuring desert wastelands, icy tundras, and raging thunderstorms look absolutely stunning.

Fans also got a few glimpses of the various weapon types, grenades, and Strategems that players can use to help complete missions.

Finally, the trailer concluded with the confirmation that Helldivers 2 would be coming to both PS5 and PC sometime in 2023. While we don’t know a specific date just yet, it seems fans won’t have to wait too much longer to get their hands on this strategy game.