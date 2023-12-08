New Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 trailer & release window revealed at The Game Awards 2023

It feels like an eternity since we got any information on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Thanks to The Game Awards 2023, we finally have a release date along with a new trailer.

Ninja Theory and Xbox Game Studios have finally revealed the release window for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. The info came alongside a thrilling new trailer at The Game Awards 2023.

Fans of the original Hellblade have praised its unique mix of tight action combat and psychological horror. The sequel looks set to deliver a similar experience.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch at some stage in 2024 across Xbox, PC, and Game Pass. You can check out its latest trailer below.

