TLOU Part 2 Remastered’s new No Return mode may be bigger than we think

Details from a former Naughty Dog employee’s LinkedIn page suggest TLOU Part 2 Remastered’s No Return mode will feature a dozen levels.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered hits PS5 in January 2024, with lots of new content for players to explore. In addition to enhanced graphics and improved performance, the remaster will include a Guitar Free Play mode, Lost Levels, and No Return mode.

For many, No Return constitutes the cream of the crop, promising all-new roguelike gameplay designed for intense and randomized combat encounters.

Naughty Dog hasn’t shared much about the survival roguelike mode as of yet; however, new details have emerged that indicate it’s more involved than people think.

TLOU Part 2 Remastered’s No Return reportedly features 12 levels

As spotted by Twitter user Joanastic, former Naughty Dog developer Colin Freeman shared details about the new No Return mode in their LinkedIn profile.

Some of the profile’s TLOU Part 2 details previously noted that Freeman “created, implemented, and tested AI dialogue regions in-engine across 12 different No Return roguelike level layouts in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.” Freeman’s since updated the line, so it now mentions “multiple different No Return roguelike level layouts…”

What’s more, new information shared by PlayStation reveals No Return will also feature multiple playable characters. As such, TLOU Part 2 Remastered players can expect to play as Dina, Lev, Jesse, Tommy, and more in No Return.

According to the blurb from PlayStation, each character will come with “unique traits to offer different playstyles.” Players will additionally unlock skins for the playable heroes as they progress through the mode.

It seems as though TLOU Part 2 Remastered’s No Return offering will present users with a challenging gauntlet to navigate. More details should surface as the remaster’s release draws near.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered comes to PS5 on January 19, 2024.