The Last of Us PC release delayed three weeks for extra polish

Naughty Dog is delaying The Last of Us Part I’s long-awaited PC port by three weeks, meaning it will now launch in late March.

The Last of Us’ remake originally hit store shelves for the PS5 in September 2022, allowing PlayStation fans to once more embark on Joel and Ellie’s harrowing journey.

Updated graphics and improved mechanics were the main draws for longtime fans of the series. But the PC port will undoubtedly attract a host of newcomers, especially amid the HBO show’s rising popularity.

It makes sense, then, that developers would want to ensure the PC version launches at the highest quality possible.

Naughty Dog delays The Last of Us Part I’s PC port

In a post on its official Twitter page, Naughty Dog revealed that TLoU Part I will no longer hit PC on Friday, March 3 as previously planned. Players can instead look forward to the remake on Tuesday, March 28.

The studio’s message in a text-laden image notes that the HBO adaptation has brought many newcomers to the series. As such, the PC version will mark some players’ first foray into the games.

“And so we want to make sure that The Last of Us Part I PC debut is in the best shape possible,” reads the post in part. It goes on to say the protracted development period will give the team time to ensure this new version lives up to the standards of fans and developers alike.

Fortunately, the extended wait won’t last too long, though the delay does shift things with respect to the HBO show.

The live-action series previously would’ve wrapped its first season the week after The Last of Us’ PC port. Now the PC version will arrive over two weeks after Season 1’s finale airs on Sunday, March 12.