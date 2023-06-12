South of Midnight: Trailer, platforms & everything we know so far

South of Midnight is a new third-person action-adventure game from Compulsion Games, the creators of We Happy Few.

The game was announced at the 2023 Xbox Showcase in June, which provided us with a beautiful stop-motion animation trailer and some insight into the game’s setting and narrative. We also saw some of the characters, including the protagonist.

Xbox describes the game as “fantastical and macabre”, which matches the tone of Compulsion’s previous work in We Happy Few. Here’s everything we know so far.

Article continues after ad

Setting

South of Midnight is set in a fantasy version of the United States of America, specifically in the Southern states. Magic is present in this world, and the vibe of supernatural Southern Gothic permeates in all the content we’ve seen so far. Compulsion has also said that they want to stay true to the South’s distinctive identity and culture, so they’re going for a blend of fantasy and magic realism.

Gameplay

YouTube: Xbox

We play as Hazel, who we meet in the trailer during a conversation with Shakin’ Bones. We don’t know much about her background, but we do know that the gameplay loop of South of Midnight will revolve around stopping supernatural creatures and helping right a world gone wrong.

Article continues after ad

Developers have said that the creatures we’ll be stopping are based on real-life folklore. we’ll also be able to use magic in both combat and movement across the world.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What platforms is South of Midnight available on?

South of Midnight is going to be an Xbox exclusive, and PC players will also be able to play via Steam. Xbox Series X players will be able to get their hands on the game via the Xbox Game Pass.

We don’t have exact dates on when South of Midnight is going to be released yet. It’s only just been announced, so watch this space!

Article continues after ad

Trailers for South of Midnight

The first trailer for South of Midnight dropped in June 2023 at the Xbox Showcase. It uses stop-motion animation to introduce us to some of the characters and the general macabre vibe of the game.

To check out some of the other games that were announced at the Xbox showcase, check out our analysis of Clockwork Revolution.