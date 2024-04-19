Telltale Games gives long-awaited update on The Wolf Among Us 2

Telltale Games has released its first update on The Wolf Among Us 2 in over a year and assures fans the project is still in progress.

It has been over a year since the last update for The Wolf Among Us 2. The beloved thriller-mystery was an instant hit when it was released by Telltale on October 11, 2013.

Over a decade later, fans of the franchise are still waiting for the chance to play the sequel. Telltale announced a delay for The Wolf Among Us 2, pushing its release date out of 2023 at the time, a date that’s clearly been missed. Even in 2024, the release date for the game remains shrouded in secrecy as many doubted the game would ever come out at all.

However, they’ve broken that silence and given a promising update on how development is going.

“We’ve been quiet because we’ve been heads down, focusing on the promise of The Wolf Among Us 2. While we can’t give a big update yet, here’s a little something for you: In-progress shots from the current build. The work continues. The Fabletown gang will be back. Thanks for being fans.” stated the developers.

Telltale Games The Wolf Among Us 2 featuring Bigby Wolf

Although a lack of an update regarding the official release date is disappointing, the screenshots shown do make up for it. The sequel will continue Telltale’s signature comic book style, but the graphics are way beyond what the original title had.

The final screenshot included in the post shows a brief look at the gameplay of The Wolf Among Us 2 as well. Like the original, the player will play as Bigby Wolf, a detective looking for clues to solve an unknown mystery.

The image shows clues circled with a blue text icon in the upper right corner. These icons actively guide the player by indicating the direction they must follow. However, there is no guarantee that the current state of the game will look exactly like what will be released by the public.