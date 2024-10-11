What to do with Gold Beetles in Metaphor: ReFantazio

So, you’ve found some Gold Beetles in Metaphor: ReFantazio and now you’re stuck wondering, “What am I supposed to do with these things?”

Well, it turns out they’re more than just shiny collectibles to clutter up your inventory. There’s an NPC somewhere out there who’s itching to trade your beetles for some exclusive rewards.

But of course, nothing’s ever that simple. With 49 beetles scattered across the kingdom, you’ll have to go on a wild scavenger hunt to gather them all. And trust me, they’re not just lying around waiting for you.

What’s the use for Gold Beetles

Dexerto/ATLUS

You can collect Gold Beetles and exchange them for rewards from an NPC called Elderly Entomophile, whom you can meet in the Arenafront Wharf area in Port Brilehaven.

When you meet this NPC for the first time (or second time, if you remember him from a least fortunate mission), he gives you an Arcane Dragonblood consumable, which helps you restore MP.

From then on, if you hand over your Gold Beetles to him, he’ll give you significantly rare rewards you can’t get anywhere else in the game.

Gold Beetles are scattered all over the kingdom, both in dungeons and around the city. There’s a total of 49 and they aren’t in broad daylight quite exactly.

All Gold Beetles rewards in Metaphor

Dexerto/ATLUS

You can get five rewards from the Elderly Entomophile when you hand him the Golden Beetles.

1 Beetle: Arcane Dragonblood that restores full MP for all allies.

Arcane Dragonblood that restores full MP for all allies. 12 Gold Beetles: Venomward Charm, which makes the wearer immune to all status ailments.

Venomward Charm, which makes the wearer immune to all status ailments. 25 Gold Beetles: Claw Breakers gauntlets for your Brawler or Pugilist Archetype.

Claw Breakers gauntlets for your Brawler or Pugilist Archetype. 38 Gold Beetles: Flameseal Corselet armor that blocks fire damage

Flameseal Corselet armor that blocks fire damage 46 Gold Beetles: Dragon’s Fall Sword deals extra damage to Dragons.

That’s everything you need to know about Gold Beetles in Metaphor: ReFantazio. If you want to venture into more dungeons to find these glowing collectibles, check our all Followers guide.