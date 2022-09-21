Is Gang Beasts cross-platform? Gang Beasts crossplay on Xbox, PC, PlayStation & Switch

Gang Beasts may be available to play on multiple different platforms, but does it have cross-platform play? Here’s everything there is to know about the feature in Gang Beasts on Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

While Gang Beasts has been out for a fair few years now, you still might be wondering if Gang Beasts has crossplay functionality or not. Originally released in 2014 for PC, this game has gradually ranked up to become one of the most fun co-op games out there.

At the time of writing, various platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, macOS, Linux, and Nintendo Switch support the game.

When it comes to co-op games, having crossplay support becomes an added bonus as it helps to bridge the gap between its supported platforms, and Gang Beasts is one of those games where you and your friends get a wobbly character each, and teaming up to knock them out can be really fun.

The game sounds all fun and good, but here comes a crucial question — does Gang Beasts have cross-platform play in 2022?

Boneloaf Crossplay is available in Gang Beasts on a small selection of platforms.

Does Gang Beasts have crossplay?

The answer to this question is both yes and no: Gang Beasts currently has cross-platform play support between Microsoft Store PC Client and the Xbox console family, which means that if you’re playing the game on PC while your friends are on a Xbox console, you can easily queue up and play together.

However, the same is not available for other platforms, so if you’re trying to team up with friends from other consoles like a PlayStation or Nintendo, it is not possible as of yet.

The developers have said that they are exploring ways to activate this feature for other platforms on their official website’s FAQ page, so be sure to check back often, as we will update this section when more information is revealed.

So, there you have it — that’s all the information you need about Gang Beast’s cross-platform support. For more about the game, be sure to check our Gang Beasts control guide and controls list for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and more.