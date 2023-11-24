Is Gangs of Sherwood cross-platform? Crossplay & cross-progression on PlayStation, Xbox & PC

Are you looking to play Gangs of Sherwood with friends on other platforms or enjoy the game on both PC and console? Well, here’s everything you need to know about whether Gangs of Sherwood has crossplay or if it supports cross-progression.

Inspired by the stories of Robin Hood, Gangs of Sherwood promises intense action with highly cooperative gameplay. The aim of the game is to take down the Sheriff of Nottingham and his team while working together to stay alive and dominate the battlefield.

Article continues after ad

However, many players will likely be wondering whether they’ll be able to team up with their friends on other platforms. After all, cooperative games usually thrive when it has crossplay and cross-progression features, but it’s not always a given.

Article continues after ad

So, if you want to know whether Gangs of Sherwood has crossplay and cross-progression on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, then our handy guide has you covered.

Does Gangs of Sherwood have crossplay?

Nacon

Unfortunately, crossplay is not a planned feature of Gangs of Sherwood, meaning it will not have crossplay when it launches.

Article continues after ad

However, this doesn’t mean the feature won’t be added in the future, with crossplay being a pretty key feature for cooperative games that work on multiple platforms. If the feature is added to Gangs of Sherwood, then we’ll update this article, so be sure to check back soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Does Gangs of Sherwood support cross-progression?

No, Gangs of Sherwood does not currently support cross-progression.

Article continues after ad

At the moment, this means if you play the game on your PC, then you’ll have to start from fresh on your Xbox or PlayStation, so it’s important you start the game on your preferred platform.

Article continues after ad

As previously mentioned, if this changes, we will be updating this article come back soon for more information.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether Gangs of Sherwood has crossplay and cross-progression. Make sure you check out our Gaming page for all the latest info on the cooperative title.