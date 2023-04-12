Dead Island 2 encourages players to make use of its co-op functionality, but will Dambuster Studio’s first-person Zombie thriller include crossplay or cross-progression?

For years, players campaigned for crossplay to be added to their favorite online multiplayer games, and eventually, the dream came true for many. Behemoths such as Call of Duty now feature crossplay, and Dead Island 2 is another title that incorporates multi-person gameplay.

Another topic of discussion in gaming is the subject of cross-progression. Dead Island 2 is set to be a meaty affair, in more ways than one, and there will be a lot of ground to cover.

Article continues after ad

If you’re curious, our handy guide will answer two questions for you today: does Dead Island 2 have crossplay, and does it have cross-progression?

Dambuster Studios

Does Dead Island 2 have crossplay?

According to the official Technical FAQ on the game’s website, “Dead Island 2 will not support crossplay,” and there’s no mention of it being a feature the devs are looking to introduce at any point.

Given that Dead Island 2 supports multi-person co-op, this news will likely be a sore point for players on different platforms looking to team up with one another.

Article continues after ad

Until we hear anything different, if you’re looking to beat on the undead scourge of LA with a partner or two, it will have to be on the same platform.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Does Dead Island 2 have cross-platform progression?

Dambuster Studios have made absolutely no mention of Dead Island 2 supporting cross-progression, so while it’s not completely set in stone, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to transfer your progress to another console or PC.

Many users enjoy the freedom and flexibility of experiencing the same title on Xbox and PC for instance, making cross-progression a useful feature. Again, if circumstances do change, we’ll be sure to update this guide and let you know!

Article continues after ad

We also know a few other key details about Dead Island 2 that we’ve outlined in our other guides we’ve concocted just for you:

Dead Island 2 Achievements & Trophies list | Will Dead Island 2 be on Xbox Game Pass? | Dead Island 2 preview | Will Dead Island 2 be open world? | Can you play Dead Island 2 on Steam Deck? | Does Dead Island 2 have a character creator? | Dead Island 2 PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs