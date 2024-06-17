Monster Hunter Wilds cross-platform: Crossplay for PlayStation, Xbox & PC explained

Wondering whether Monster Hunter Wilds is crossplay and features cross-progression between PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S? Well, Capcom has released details on these highly requested features.

Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay was one of the most requested features – in fact, we had it on our very own wishlist alongside Lagiacrus and new weapon types. Both Monster Hunter World and Rise historically failed to deliver crossplay, much to the disappointment of players.

However, with Monster Hunter Wilds being the latest title in the series, Capcom is pulling out all the stops. So, here’s everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Wilds’ crossplay and cross-progression.

Is Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay?

Yes, Monster Hunter Wilds will support crossplay across all available platforms. Capcom confirmed this during the Summer Games Fest, where producer Ryozo Tsujimoto took the stage to reveal the exciting news.

A Tweet from the official Monster Hunter account also wrote the following: “Crossplay CONFIRMED! As announced at Summer Game Fest, crossplay is coming to Monster Hunter Wilds! No matter where you are, hunters are stronger together.”

So, for the first time since the series’ release, Monster Hunter Wilds players can team up for hunts across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. If that wasn’t exciting enough, the official Monster Hunter Wilds website also confirmed that Hunters can become friends with other players across different platforms.

Of course, those who prefer to play with players on their own platform can do so by simply disabling it in the in-game options. We’ll provide details on this process as and when more information is revealed.

Does Monster Hunter Wilds support cross-progression?

While crossplay is supported between all systems in Monster Hunter Wilds, the same can’t be said for cross-progression.

The official Monster Hunter Wilds website notes that: “Save data (game progress, paid DLC, etc.) will be managed separately by each platform. For this reason, it will not be possible to share save data across the different platforms.”

This will come as a disappointment for those hoping to carry their saves between console and PC. However, Capcom did note that the game is still in development and information is “subject to change.”

Monster Hunter Wilds’ lack of cross-progression could be a problem for those looking to switch systems and still unlock the bonus Palico gear.