Gang Beasts controls list: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, more

One of the wackiest party games available for players to check out has been Gang Beasts, and the popular game has some odd controls that you’ll want to get to grips with before diving in!

The game’s format is essentially a battle royale, with you and up to seven other players punching, kicking, grabbing, and throwing each other until there’s only one player left standing.

With some hysterical moments bound to happen, you’re going to want to get up to speed with all the controls within the game, and we’ve got you covered.

Gang Beasts controls

Now that you’ve downloaded Gang Beasts and are ready to have some all-out fun with some of your friends, or with random people within the online matchmaking, you’re going to need to get up to speed with the controls. After all, pulling off crazy punches and headbutts is going to be key to winning matches.

With the game currently playable on multiple platforms, we’re going to run over all the controls for each down below.

PC

Action Key Move WASD Run Hold Space while moving Jump Space Duck Control Crawl Control while moving Headbutt Tap Control Punch Mouse 1 or Mouse 2 Kick M Grab Hold Mouse 1 or Mouse 2 Two-Handed Grab Hold both Mouse 1/2 Taunt Hold Shift Backflip Hold M/Space and release M Slide Tackle WASD and hold Space/M Charged Headbutt Press Space/Control and then hold Control Powerslide WASD and hold M and Control Change Camera Left/Right Arrow Throw Mouse 1/2 and gain momentum with WASD and let go of M1/M2 Super Punch Press M1/M2 then quickly press Control Body Slam Press Space and Control near a ledge Handstand Hold M1/M2 along with Control and Space Menu Escape Slow time Minus

Xbox

Action Key Move Left Joystick Run A while moving Jump A Duck B Crawl Hold B Headbutt B Punch LB/RB Kick X Grab LB/RB Two-Handed Grab LB/RB at the same time Taunt Y Backflip Hold X/A and release X Slide Tackle Left Joystick and Hold A/X Charged Headbutt A/B and Hold B Powerslide Left Joystick and Hold X/B Change Camera D-Pad Throw LB/RB and gain momentum with Left Joystick and let go of LB/RB Super Punch Press B and quickly press LB/RB Body Slam Near a ledge press A/B Handstand Hold B/LB/RB/X Menu Menu Button

PlayStation

Action Key Move Left Joystick Run X while moving Jump X Duck O Crawl Hold O Headbutt O Punch R1/L1 Kick O Grab L1/R1 Two-Handed Grab L1/R1 at the same time Taunt Triangle Backflip Hold Square/X and release Square Slide Tackle Left Joystick and Hold X/Square Charged Headbutt X/O and Hold O Powerslide Left Joystick and Hold Sqaure/O Change Camera D-Pad Throw L1/R1 and gain momentum with Left Joystick and let go of L1/R1 Super Punch Press O and quickly press L1/R1 Body Slam Near a ledge press X/O Handstand Hold O/L1/R1/Square Menu Menu Button

With a wide array of moves that players can pull off, Gang Beasts is surely a game you ought to check out if you’re in the mood for some crazy fun!