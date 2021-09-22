Gang Beasts controls list: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, more

One of the wackiest party games available for players to check out has been Gang Beasts, and the popular game has some odd controls that you’ll want to get to grips with before diving in!
While most of us are fixed on some of the big releases coming out in 2021, with titles such as Pokemon and Forza Horizon 5, it’s always good to sit back and chill out with some classic party games, and Gang Beasts certainly fits that criteria.
The game’s format is essentially a battle royale, with you and up to seven other players punching, kicking, grabbing, and throwing each other until there’s only one player left standing.
Advertisement
With some hysterical moments bound to happen, you’re going to want to get up to speed with all the controls within the game, and we’ve got you covered.
Contents
Gang Beasts controls
Now that you’ve downloaded Gang Beasts and are ready to have some all-out fun with some of your friends, or with random people within the online matchmaking, you’re going to need to get up to speed with the controls. After all, pulling off crazy punches and headbutts is going to be key to winning matches.
With the game currently playable on multiple platforms, we’re going to run over all the controls for each down below.
Advertisement
PC
|Action
|Key
|Move
|WASD
|Run
|Hold Space while moving
|Jump
|Space
|Duck
|Control
|Crawl
|Control while moving
|Headbutt
|Tap Control
|Punch
|Mouse 1 or Mouse 2
|Kick
|M
|Grab
|Hold Mouse 1 or Mouse 2
|Two-Handed Grab
|Hold both Mouse 1/2
|Taunt
|Hold Shift
|Backflip
|Hold M/Space and release M
|Slide Tackle
|WASD and hold Space/M
|Charged Headbutt
|Press Space/Control and then hold Control
|Powerslide
|WASD and hold M and Control
|Change Camera
|Left/Right Arrow
|Throw
|Mouse 1/2 and gain momentum with WASD and let go of M1/M2
|Super Punch
|Press M1/M2 then quickly press Control
|Body Slam
|Press Space and Control near a ledge
|Handstand
|Hold M1/M2 along with Control and Space
|Menu
|Escape
|Slow time
|Minus
Xbox
|Action
|Key
|Move
|Left Joystick
|Run
|A while moving
|Jump
|A
|Duck
|B
|Crawl
|Hold B
|Headbutt
|B
|Punch
|LB/RB
|Kick
|X
|Grab
|LB/RB
|Two-Handed Grab
|LB/RB at the same time
|Taunt
|Y
|Backflip
|Hold X/A and release X
|Slide Tackle
|Left Joystick and Hold A/X
|Charged Headbutt
|A/B and Hold B
|Powerslide
|Left Joystick and Hold X/B
|Change Camera
|D-Pad
|Throw
|LB/RB and gain momentum with Left Joystick and let go of LB/RB
|Super Punch
|Press B and quickly press LB/RB
|Body Slam
|Near a ledge press A/B
|Handstand
|Hold B/LB/RB/X
|Menu
|Menu Button
PlayStation
|Action
|Key
|Move
|Left Joystick
|Run
|X while moving
|Jump
|X
|Duck
|O
|Crawl
|Hold O
|Headbutt
|O
|Punch
|R1/L1
|Kick
|O
|Grab
|L1/R1
|Two-Handed Grab
|L1/R1 at the same time
|Taunt
|Triangle
|Backflip
|Hold Square/X and release Square
|Slide Tackle
|Left Joystick and Hold X/Square
|Charged Headbutt
|X/O and Hold O
|Powerslide
|Left Joystick and Hold Sqaure/O
|Change Camera
|D-Pad
|Throw
|L1/R1 and gain momentum with Left Joystick and let go of L1/R1
|Super Punch
|Press O and quickly press L1/R1
|Body Slam
|Near a ledge press X/O
|Handstand
|Hold O/L1/R1/Square
|Menu
|Menu Button
With a wide array of moves that players can pull off, Gang Beasts is surely a game you ought to check out if you’re in the mood for some crazy fun!