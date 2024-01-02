EVO Japan 2024: Dates, games, prize pool

EVO Japan, one of the biggest and most prestigious fighting game tournaments, is set to return in 2024. Here is everything you need to know, including the dates, games, and prize pool.

EVO Japan is a smaller version of the popular fighting game tournament EVO held annually in the United States of America. However, even though it is a bit smaller in scale, the competition is fierce and only the best players can clinch the trophies across multiple titles.

However, EVO Japan 2024 will be a lot more exciting than the one in 2023 as this year most of the lineup for the featured games has been revamped. The top titles such as Street Fighter and Tekken will feature their latest editions.

This is bound to bring forth new competitors who will lock horns against the old Gods, thereby creating an atmosphere that fans across the world are bound to enjoy. As such, here is all you need to know about EVO Japan 2024.

Contents

Bandai Namco EVO 2024 dates have been revealed

EVO Japan 2024 will begin on April 27, 2024, and conclude on April 29, 2024. Registration for the event has already begun and will continue till March 15, 2024. This is valid for both players as well as spectators.

Additionally, if you are a competitor, you need to register to Start.gg as well. This step is important as otherwise you will not be considered for the tournament. The final date for this registration is March 22, 2024.

EVO Japan 2024 games

The games that will be featured as part of the main lineup for EVO Japan 2024 are as follows:

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 8

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising

King of Fighters XV

Street Fighter III Third Strike

Guilty Gear Strive

Under Night In Birth II Sys: Celes

EVO Japan 2024 prize pool

The prize pool across all games at EVO Japan 2024 has been listed in the following table (the currency for the prize pool is Japanese Yen):

Rank/Games Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Guilty Gear Strive King of Fighters XV Street Fighter III Third Strike Street Fighter 6 Tekken 8 Under Night in Birth II Sys:Celes 1 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 2 450,000

450,000

450,000

450,000

450,000

450,000

450,000 3 250,000 250,000 250,000 250,000 250,000 250,000 250,000 4 140,000 140,000 140,000 140,000 140,000 140,000 140,000 5 (2) 80,000 80,000 80,000 80,000 80,000 80,000 80,000

This is all you need to know about EVO Japan 2024 for now. We will update this section with further details once they become available in the future. In the meantime, you can check out our coverage some of the other top games.

