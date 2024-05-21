Esports

Combo Breaker 2024: Date, tournaments, prize pool & more

Rishov Mukherjee
A promotional image of Combo Breaker 2024Start.gg

Combo Breaker 2024 is a return of the fan-favorite tournament featuring some of the biggest fighting game titles. Here is what we know about it, including the schedule, games and prize pools.

Combo Breaker is an annual tournament that began in 2015, celebrating fighting games and featuring skilled competitors. Additionally, Combo Breaker also features community events, artists, exhibitors, and more.

As the first tournament featuring the post-Akuma patch of Street Fighter 6, which is expected to make major changes to the game, the hype is building. This will also be the second big tournament featuring Tekken 8 after EVO Japan 2024.

Titles like Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, Mortal Kombat 1, and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike will also make an appearance.

A screenshot from the game Tekken 8Bandai Namco
Tekken 8 will be one of the featured games at Combo Breaker 2024

Dates & location

Combo Breaker 2024 will last for three days, from May 24 to May 26, 2024, and will be held at the Schaumburg Convention Centre in Chicago, Illinois.

Games & prize pool

The various tournaments that will feature at Combo Breaker 2024 and the prize pools are as follows:

  • Tekken 8: $22,200
  • Street Fighter 6: $14,220
  • Guilty Gear Strive: $8,630
  • Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike: $2,210
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising: $6,740
  • Under Night in Birth II: $6,060
  • Mortal Kombat 1: $12,740
  • Skull Girls: $5000
  • Killer Instinct: $16,390
  • King of Fighters XV: $1,870
  • Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2: $2,380
  • Blazblue: $1,590
  • Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3: $1,640
  • Melty Blood Type Lumina: $1,030
  • DragonBall FighterZ: $1,460
  • DnF Duel: $610
  • Garou Mark of the Wolves: $500
  • Vampire Savior: $1,170
  • Them’s Fightin’ Herds: $600
  • Super Smash Bros Melee: $1,970
  • Super Smash Bros Ultimate: $4,100

Format

Combo Breaker 2024 will feature a double-elimination format.

All players will begin in the winners’ bracket and make their way to the finals. If you lose, you will drop into the lower bracket. However, you will get two chances at maximum, after which you are out.

Where to watch Combo Breaker 2024

Combo Breaker 2024 will be broadcast through independently owned fighting game channels. A list of channels will be updated here once they become available.

We will update this article with the list of winners once they become available in the coming weekend. Until then, stay tuned.

Related Topics

Mortal Kombat 1Street Fighter 6tekken 8

About The Author

Rishov Mukherjee

Rishov is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He holds a Masters degree in Astrophysics from St Xavier's College in Kolkata, India, and has previously worked at Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he enjoys playing Street Fighter, Destiny 2, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, the games he specializes in as well. If you want to get in touch, contact Rishov at rishov.mukherjee@dexerto.com

keep reading
A screenshot from the game Tekken 8
Gaming
EVO Japan 2024: Dates, games, prize pool
Rishov Mukherjee
Smash Ultimate characters fighting / crowd at EVO Japan 2019
Smash
EVO Japan 2020 prize pools leave Smash Ultimate community furious
Brad Norton
Esports
VSFighting XI 2023: Results & winners
Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot of Street Fighter 6
Esports
EVO 2023: All winners and results
Rishov Mukherjee

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.