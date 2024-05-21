Combo Breaker 2024: Date, tournaments, prize pool & more

Combo Breaker 2024: Date, tournaments, prize pool & moreStart.gg
Combo Breaker 2024 is a return of the fan-favorite tournament featuring some of the biggest fighting game titles. Here is what we know about it, including the schedule, games and prize pools.
Combo Breaker is an annual tournament that began in 2015, celebrating fighting games and featuring skilled competitors. Additionally, Combo Breaker also features community events, artists, exhibitors, and more.
As the first tournament featuring the post-Akuma patch of Street Fighter 6, which is expected to make major changes to the game, the hype is building. This will also be the second big tournament featuring Tekken 8 after EVO Japan 2024.
Titles like Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, Mortal Kombat 1, and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike will also make an appearance.
Dates & location
Combo Breaker 2024 will last for three days, from May 24 to May 26, 2024, and will be held at the Schaumburg Convention Centre in Chicago, Illinois.
Games & prize pool
The various tournaments that will feature at Combo Breaker 2024 and the prize pools are as follows:
- Tekken 8: $22,200
- Street Fighter 6: $14,220
- Guilty Gear Strive: $8,630
- Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike: $2,210
- Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising: $6,740
- Under Night in Birth II: $6,060
- Mortal Kombat 1: $12,740
- Skull Girls: $5000
- Killer Instinct: $16,390
- King of Fighters XV: $1,870
- Guilty Gear Xrd Rev2: $2,380
- Blazblue: $1,590
- Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3: $1,640
- Melty Blood Type Lumina: $1,030
- DragonBall FighterZ: $1,460
- DnF Duel: $610
- Garou Mark of the Wolves: $500
- Vampire Savior: $1,170
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds: $600
- Super Smash Bros Melee: $1,970
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate: $4,100
Format
Combo Breaker 2024 will feature a double-elimination format.
All players will begin in the winners’ bracket and make their way to the finals. If you lose, you will drop into the lower bracket. However, you will get two chances at maximum, after which you are out.
Where to watch Combo Breaker 2024
Combo Breaker 2024 will be broadcast through independently owned fighting game channels. A list of channels will be updated here once they become available.
We will update this article with the list of winners once they become available in the coming weekend. Until then, stay tuned.