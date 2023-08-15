Street Fighter 6 Capcom Cup X: Schedule, format, players

Capcom Cup X is the world finals of the Capcom Pro Tour for Street Fighter 6. Here’s everything we know so far about the event, including the prize pool, qualified players and more.

Street Fighter 6 has taken the fighting game world by storm. EVO 2023 saw a total of 7061 participants, the highest ever for any fighting game, compete in Street Fighter 6 with Amjad “AngryBird” Al-Shalabi crowned champion.

Other tournaments like Gamers8, and Red Bull Kumite also saw immense hype. However, the trophy that all players have their eyes set on is the Capcom Cup X.

Article continues after ad

This is because the winner receives one million dollars, the highest-ever 1st place prize for a fighting game. Here’s what we know so far about Capcom Cup X.

Contents

Capcom Street Fighter 6 Capcom Cup X has the biggest prize pool so far

Capcom Cup X will be held in 2024, specifically in the second quarter of the year, but the exact dates and times for the matches are not yet available. It will be the grand finals of the Capcom Pro Tour 2023, which started in August at EVO 2023.

Article continues after ad

Street Fighter 6 Capcom Cup X format

Capcom Cup X is the Grand Finals, which means the players who will participate will have to qualify through the various offline and online tournaments in the Capcom Pro Tour 2023. The total number of players who qualify from each event of the Capcom Pro Tour has been provided below:

Winners from 3 offline premier events

Winners from 18 online premier events

World Warrior Circuit Regional Finals winners

Last Chance Qualifier Winners

Street Fighter 6 Capcom Cup X winners and prize pool

The full prize pool is divided across the top eight placements in the tournament. The prize break down is provided in the table below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Rank Prize Player Team 1 $1,000,000 2 $300,000 3 $200,000 4 $100,000 5 $10,000 6 $10,000 7 $7000 8 $7000

Street Fighter 6 Capcom Cup X participants

Participants of Capcom Cup X will be selected across multiple tournaments in the Capcom Pro Tour. The full list of participants isn’t complete yet, but we will update this section as the tournaments take place and winners are confirmed.

Article continues after ad

Offline Premier Events

Tournament Player Team EVO 2023 AngryBird NASR Esports TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Online Premier Events

Tournament Player CPT 2023 Online Event: Oceania Travis Styles TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

World Warrior Circuit

Players Players Players TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Last Chance Qualifier

Tournament Player Last Chance Qualfier TBD

This is all that we know so far about Capcom Cup X 2023. We will update this article with further details as we get closer to the event. Until then, check out some of our other Street Fighter 6 guides.

Street Fighter 6 PC Requirements: Minimum & recommended specs | Street Fighter 6 World Tour: Everything we know about the single-player mode | Street Fighter 6 Character Roster: All confirmed & leaked fighters | 5 things we learned from the Street Fighter 6 closed beta | Is Street Fighter 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | What is Street Fighter 6’s Drive Gauge system? | Will Street Fighter 6 have microtransactions? | Will Street Fighter 6 be on Nintendo Switch?