Is Evil Dead: The Game single player? Story missions and more

Want to play Evil Dead: The Game but prefer to explore single player? Here are all the options Saber Interactive has included for playing Evil Dead: The Game solo.

Evil Dead: The Game brings Sam Raimi’s unique and masterful vision to life, as players can team up to thwart horrifying Deadites. While there is plenty of multiplayer fun to be had, you may be wondering if Evil Dead: The Game has single player options too.

Thankfully, Saber Interactive has included a few different options to play Evil Dead: The Game solo.

Does Evil Dead: The Game have single player?

Aside from its thrilling multiplayer options, Evil Dead: The Dead also has a story mode that can only be played solo. Entitled ‘Missions’, each of them aims to recreate iconic moments across the Evil Dead franchise, beginning with the dreaded trip to Knowby Cabin.

Players can also experience the Survivor vs. Demon mode on their own too, with A.I stepping in to fill up your squad and control the Kandarian demon.

How to play Evil Dead: The Game single player

If you’re keen to give the single player options in Evil Dead: The Game a try, we recommend starting with the ‘Missions’ first. Follow these steps to access them:

Go to the Main Menu Scroll down to ‘Missions’ Select which mission you’d like to play

Alternatively, if you’d like to try out the Survivor vs. Demon mode with A.I teammates, you can start playing by carrying out the following steps:

Go the Main Menu Click Survivor vs. Demon Scroll over to ‘Play Solo’

This mode will treat you to the same thrills as traditional multiplayer, so make sure you’ve prepared your classes beforehand to survive to the end.

That’s all you need to know for playing single player in Evil Dead: The Game. Be sure to check out our other guides too:

