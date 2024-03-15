Can you play Helldivers 2 solo?

The following Helldivers 2 lore has been approved by the Federation of Super Earth.

Are you curious about playing Helldivers 2 solo? Find out whether the game allows for singleplayer modes in this frenetic third-person shooter.

As it hits PS5 and PC, Helldivers 2 truly excels in multiplayer mode. Offering a wide range of customization options, formidable enemies to overcome, and exhilarating battles, it provides an immersive multiplayer adventure.

If you’d prefer to play Helldivers 2 alone though, or would simply like the additional challenge of tackling the game‘s various difficulties settings, we’ve got everything you need to know about whether or not that can be done right here.

Here’s what you need to know about the solo experience in Helldivers 2.

Arrowhead Game Studios Helldivers 2 is best enjoyed with friends, but that doesn’t stop you from going in alone.

Does Helldivers 2 have single player?

Yes, you can play Helldivers 2 solo if you choose to.

However, while you can definitely play the game on your own, Helldivers 2 doesn’t incorporate any special single-player campaigns or modes. As such, it is recommended to enjoy with friends, so some of the battles could be a little challenging on your own – but at least you get your pick of the enemies.

