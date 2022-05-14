How to add and invite friends in Evil Dead: The Game

Not sure how to add and invite your friends in Evil Dead: The Game? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on your path to blasting those pesky Deadites back to the grave.

Evil Dead: The Game is a fresh spin on the asymmetrical horror genre, blending the best elements of Dead By Daylight and Friday The 13th together. There are heaps of Deadites and other terrifying demons to defeat in Evil Dead: The Game, so you’ll need to assemble a mighty squad to get the job done.

To take the fight back to these hellish enemies directly, here is how you can add and invite your friends in Evil Dead: The Game.

How to add your friends in Evil Dead: The Game

You will be greeted with a few different options to explore on the main menu, but you’ll want to head into the Social options to get started. To add and invite your friends, here’s what you need to do:

Go to the Main Menu Scroll down to the Social option Enter the Social options menu Scroll down to Search and enter your friend’s PSN or Xbox Live username Send them a friend request If your friend has sent you a request, check Party Invites

Before you or your friends can play Evil Dead: The Game together, all members of the party must have completed the tutorial. Make sure you’re enabled crossplay too if you’re playing with friends on other platforms.

How to invite your friends in Evil Dead: The Game

Now that you’ve added your friends, you’re ready to start inviting them into matches too.

Follow these steps to start slaying some Deadites:

Click Survivor vs. Demon on the Main Menu Choose your preference of Survivor or Demon Press ‘invite’ to see your added friends Invite your friends Search for a match

Evil Dead: The Game allows players to squad up in teams of four, so there is plenty of space to get a strong team together.

And there you have it, now you’re ready to add and invite your friends in Evil Dead: The Game. Want to become the best Deadite slayer in the land? Check out our other Evil Dead: The Game guides:

