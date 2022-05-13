How to unlock Evil Dead: The Game characters – Amanda Fisher, Pablo Simon Bolivar & more

One of Evil Dead: The Game’s best features is the ability to play as some of the franchise’s most iconic characters, but just how do you unlock the likes of Amanda Fisher and Pablo Simon Bolivar? Here’s everything you need to know.

Designed in a similar asymmetrical style to the likes of Behavior Interactive’s Dead by Daylight, Evil Dead: The Game challenges players to survive in a campy, horror-inspired universe inhabited by fearsome, bloodthirsty Kandarian Demons.

One of the game‘s main perks is the ability to control some of the franchise’s classic characters, including the likes of Ash vs The Evil Dead’s Amanda Fisher and El Brujo Especial himself, Pablo Simon Bolivar.

Advertisement

But just how do you unlock these familiar faces in Evil Dead: The Game? Here’s a rundown of how to add characters to your roster of hardened Survivors.

How to unlock characters in Evil Dead: The Game

In order to start expanding your roster, you’ll need to complete certain missions in single-player mode. These are accessible via the ‘Mission‘ tab on the main menu.

While only five missions are available at the moment, a sixth is listed, implying another hero may be joining the fray very soon.

Each character has a dedicated mission, which we’ve listed below. Note that all Ash skins will only be usable on the Leader version of the character:

Advertisement

Character Mission Amanda Fisher Kill ’em all Ash (Ash vs the Evil Dead outfit) If you love someone set them free… with a chainsaw Ash (Funeral Attire outfit) Party Down! Lord Arthur Homecoming King Pablo Simon Bolivar It’s not gonna let us go!

So that’s how you unlock new characters in Evil Dead: The Game, and add the likes of Amanda Fisher to your merry band of misfits.

Looking to purge some demons and look good doing it? Be sure to check out our other Evil Dead: The Game guides:

Is Evil Dead: The Game coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Is Evil Dead: The Game crossplay?