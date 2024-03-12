Alone in the Dark is finally coming to PC, but will it run on the Steam Deck? Here’s everything we know about playing through the reimagining of the 90s horror cult classic on the go.

Alone in the Dark is making a comeback and the horrors of Derceto Manor are ready to be experienced again on PC in the reimagining of the iconic cult-classic horror game.

The upcoming reboot of the 90s classic stars Jodie Comer and David Harbour in their first game roles, as they explore and unravel the mysteries of Derceto Manor. The Southern Gothic elegance and eldritch horror of this re-imagining pay homage to its iconic origins and make for an ideal terrifying experience on the go.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about whether or not Alone in the Dark is playable on Valve‘s Steam Deck.

Will Alone in the Dark run on Steam Deck?

Alone in the Dark is coming to PC, but the game has yet to go through Valve’s verification process. However, the demo runs fine on the Steam Deck.

Alone in the Dark hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility by Valve and currently, the upcoming horror reboot sits on Steam with neither a ‘playable’ nor fully verified commendation from Valve.

However, there’s light at the end of this eldritch tunnel as the Alone in the Dark Prologue, a stand-alone teaser for the game is available on Steam. Through our own testing, the prologue ran well on the Valve handheld. We achieved an average of 30 FPS with the in-game graphical settings set to ‘high’.

While teasers and demos are never indicative of the full game, the performance of the prologue bodes well for how the Steam Deck will handle the game when it releases later this month.

The Alone in the Dark PC system requirements demand 50GB of install space from your Steam Deck. While that’s not a lot by today’s standards, that’s still a hefty amount of space if you have one of the older models.

Picking up one of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck will help ensure you have plenty of storage space for the Alone in the Dark reboot and any Steam Deck game you want to play. Especially if you haven’t yet picked up the 1TB Steam Deck OLED or upgraded the SSD.