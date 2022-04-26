Is Evil Dead: The Game crossplay? How to play cross-platform on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch & PC

The Deadite-infested world of Evil Dead: The Game is best tackled with friends as you try and send hordes of demons packing, but can players on other platforms join the gory fun? Here’s everything we know about Evil Dead: The Game crossplay.

Evil Dead: The Game is an absolute dream come true for anyone familiar with Sam Raimi’s horror franchise, pitting Ash Williams and co. against the Army of Darkness like never before.

All of the series’ most iconic weapons and characters are here, with a healthy dose of Dead by Daylight thrown to make for an asymmetrical multiplayer experience that reads like a love letter to long-time fans.

While it can be enjoyed solo, ripping through Deadites is far more enjoyable with friends, meaning many players are wondering if crossplay is supported. Here’s everything we know about crossplay in Evil Dead: The Game.

Does Evil Dead: The Game have crossplay?

The good news is that Evil Dead: The Game has full crossplay support, meaning that up to four players across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC can play together with no issues.

As is the case with most crossplay titles, players will have to head into the game’s settings and make sure that the crossplay is enabled. If this option isn’t switched on, then matchmaking will only search for fellow horror fans playing on your platform, and friends won’t have access to your lobby.

Once Evil Dead: The Game drops on May 13, we’ll update this page with more in-depth crossplay tutorials.

How to use crossplay on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch & PC

Since players on different consoles or on PC won’t be able to invite others using their platform-specific friends list, Evil Dead: The Game is expected to offer a similar in-game friends list they can access.

In titles like Dead by Daylight, each user is proved with a unique player ID that can be used to add and invite them. As Evil Dead: The Game takes plenty of cues from the aforementioned game, it’s highly likely that it will adopt the same system.

Again, we’ll have more details once Evil Dead hits shelves, so be sure to keep your eyes locked here as more details emerge.

There you have it! That’s everything we know about Evil Dead: The Game crossplay so far. For games you can enjoy with friends, check out our other crossplay guides for the biggest multiplayer titles:

