Can you play Content Warning by yourself? Solo play explained

Content Warning is the latest viral hit on Steam, but can you enjoy the new horror game by yourself? Here’s what you need to know about solo play in the new release.

Content Warning is taking the internet by storm. Following in the footsteps of the likes of Lethal Company, the new viral sensation has become an overnight success with tens of thousands of players jumping into the horror experience right away.

With over 80,000 concurrent players and rapidly climbing, it’s already broken into the top 10 biggest games on Steam as of April 1, and there are no signs of slowing down just yet. So with the co-op-focused title entering the stratosphere, many are wondering if there’s a way to enjoy the game by yourself.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what you need to know about solo play in Content Warning.

Landfall You can indeed start runs by yourself in Content Warning.

Can you play Content Warning alone?

Yes, you can indeed play Content Warning by yourself. And while it’s far from the optimal way to experience the horror title, it is nonetheless possible with Steam’s newest viral hit.

Article continues after ad

When booting up a new lobby, the first task in the game is to invite some friends. However, you can technically ignore this step and just head right on downstairs to start a new run. Simply open the front door, head outside, and submerge in order to start a run off on the right foot.

Article continues after ad

Landfall You will get a warning prompt before starting any run alone in Content Warning.

From there, you’re freely able to run amok and record all the spookiest sights and sounds to your heart’s content. Naturally, with no one else to record, selfie mode is the priority when playing solo. So ensure your camera is always flipped around to capture your own frights when the scary monsters jump out at you.