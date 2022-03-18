Supermassive’s The Quarry: Release date, trailer, plot & everything we know

The Quarry is a new horror game from Supermassive, the team behind Until Dawn. Here’s everything we know about The Quarry.

While Until Dawn wasn’t for everyone, it was an excellent showcase for cinematic storytelling in gaming. Now Supermassive are back with their next horror game, the spooky looking The Quarry – which is really going out of its way to channel Friday the 13th in it’s promotional material.

This time, The Quarry will star another set of teens in danger, but rather than a cabin in the snow, the game will star a group of summer camp councillors getting picked off one by one. However, this who lives and who dies will be down to the player and the choices they make.

Contents

Does The Quarry have a release date?

The Quarry will release on June 10, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

The Quarry Trailers

Check out the creepy The Quarry announcement trailer below:

Gameplay

Like Until Dawn, The Quarry will be a cinematic gaming experience where the player controls as variety of characters, guiding them through intense horror scenarios to progress a branching story.

The player will be able to make choices that can either save or seal the fate of the survivors, impacting the story for the rest. For example, do you investigate that knocking on the door or run and hide? Either action could have fatal consequences for the character you’re controlling or another.

The knocking could be something safe, or it could be the killer, or an ally in danger. Until Dawn was a game that benefited from multiple playthroughs so different scenerios could unfold, we expect The Quarry will be similar.

Story and setting

The game’s tag line reads: “As the sun sets, the teenage counsellors of Hackett’s Quarry throw a party to celebrate. No kids. No adults. No rules.” Which already doesn’t sound good for the 9 characters who are likely to meet a gory end.

Rather than wendigos, the monsters from Until Dawn, this time the teens will be “hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister.” We suspect they’ll be a few twists before the story is concluded.

The cast includes David Arquette (Scream), Lin Shaye (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Ariel Winter (Modern Family), and Justice Smith (Jurassic World).

So that's everything we know so far about the The Quarry.

