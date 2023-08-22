Little Nightmares 3: Everything we know – Reveal, release window & more

During Gamescom: Opening Night Live, publisher Bandai Namco unveiled Little Nightmares 3 and its release window; here’s everything we know, so far.

Developer Tarsier Studios unleashed Little Nightmares on the world in 2017, offering a puzzle-platform horror game wherein a young girl, Six, must traverse an underwater locale known as The Maw. Due to the nature of the experience, puzzle-solving and stealth constituted her only tools.

Little Nightmares 2, developed with help from Until Dawn’s Supermassive Games, mixed things up by introducing a little boy, Mono, as an all-new playable hero. The sequel added a host of previously unseen threats, too. But it’s clear the world of Little Nightmares still has a few more terrors to explore.

The Geoff Keighley-hosted Opening Night Live event showcased the next horror-filled puzzle adventure. And here is everything Bandai Namco has shared, thus far.

Little Nightmares 3 announcement

As noted above, the third Little Nightmares installment briefly took the stage during Gamescom: Opening Night Live.

Bandai Namco revealed the title with an announcement trailer that runs approximately 90 seconds long and confirms Supermassive will lead production since series creator Tarsier Studios has moved on.

The specifics remain scarce as of writing, but Little Nightmares 3 will star two new playable characters. As such, fans can look forward to a co-op experience, complete with creepy levels designed to take advantage of the gameplay shift.

Get a glimpse of all of the above in the following trailer:

Despite currently lacking a firm due date, Little Nightmares 3 is expected to launch in 2024. The announcement trailer revealed as much, with further details noting that the sequel will launch across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

We’ll be sure to update this hub with more information as soon as additional details surface.