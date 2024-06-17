FromSoftware kindly asks Elden Ring players not to spoil Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion awaits just over the horizon and FromSoftware has been keen to make sure players can embrace the challenge that awaits spoiler-free.

The studio released a statement addressing all Tarnished on the acclaimed RPG’s official X/Twitter page, requesting that all intending to step foot in the enigmatic Shadow Realm when the DLC drops to “Be mindful of spoilers” for themselves and others.

The message closely mirrors that one published before the base game’s release in 2022. As fans have had to wait over two years for Elden Ring’s only post-release content, spoiling the secrets sowed into SotE this close to launch would sting, to say the least.

Judging by responses to the X post in question, residents of the Lands Between past, present and future are showing solidarity in response to From’s warning.

“Spoilers would feel the wrath of Godfrey and Serosh,” reads one reply, while another adds “I shall do my part and hold off posting virtual photography for a little. I know I definitely wouldn’t like the spoilers.”

Interestingly, some have taken the timing of the message’s release as an indication that FromSoftware is aware of unverified leaks circulating online, although comments on a Reddit thread discussing the post point reiterate that such announcements often precede a major FromSoftware title and the two aren’t necessarily connected.

“Just to preface – this does NOT confirm/deny the veracity of any leaks, this is a standard no-spoiler PSA they also put out before Armored Core, and Elden Ring base game, both at the start of the week of release,” reads one comment on the thread.

Shadow of the Erdtree launches June 21. Those of you intending to maximize playtime can check out the global release schedule for exact release times per region.