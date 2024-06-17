Elden Ring director is still working on his “ideal fantasy RPG”

The director of Elden Ring created one of the most beloved fantasy games ever, but says he’s still working on his ideal RPG, and it could be his next project.

With the release of Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC fast approaching, fans wonder what’s next for FromSoftware. Shadow of the Erdtree is expected to be the only expansion for the game, so players will soon be saying goodbye to the Lands Between.

Naturally, there’s a lot of speculation about what FromSoftware’s next project is. Could it be Dark Souls 4, Bloodborne 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Thrice? It could be something entirely new, separate from all of the previous franchises, expanding on what has already been created.

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has hinted at what his next project will be. In a June 15 interview with PC Gamer, he discussed his future plans and how Elden Ring is the stepping stone to something bigger.

“Back when doing interviews about Elden Ring, I think I mentioned that I’m still in the process of making my ideal fantasy RPG,” Miyazaki said, “And while Elden Ring is not quite it, it’s pretty close. It’s getting close.

“It’s hard to say without giving spoilers for my next idea or our next games. But I think one thing that’s not necessarily missing, but makes it difficult to achieve my ideal, is that when I play it, I know everything’s going to happen.

“I already know everything that’s going on. So in terms of enjoying the game from a player’s perspective, I’d love to not know that, and for somebody else to make my ideal fantasy game, please, if possible. Then I can enjoy it just as a player.”

Miyazaki’s statement confirms that FromSoftware is working on another fantasy RPG, but the studio is big enough to accommodate multiple games, so Armored Core fans shouldn’t be too disheartened by his statement.

Whether the new game is Elden Ring 2, Dark Souls 4, or something entirely new, it’s exciting to think that a game as massive and impressive as Elden Ring still doesn’t fit Miyazaki’s vision of an ideal RPG. Once Shadow of the Erdtree is out of the way, then the long wait for FromSoftware’s next opus will begin.