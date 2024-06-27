FromSoftware President opens the door for Elden Ring movie on one condition

FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki blew some minds when he expressed interest in the making of an Elden Ring movie. There is a caveat though.

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is the talk of the town right now with players everywhere embracing FromSoftware’s latest set of obstacles. Of course, some have opted to break that challenge with the most busted Sorcery we’ve ever seen.

While pitting yourself against challenging bosses with a new suite of weapons and armor is a major draw, we’ve always been partial to FromSoftware’s unique brand of storytelling. Shadow of the Erdtree has its fair share of brain-melting lore revelations but how would stuff like that translate to the big screen?

Soulsborne mastermind Hidetaka Miyazaki has hinted that he’s keen to find out. In an interview with The Guardian, Miyazaki discussed his openness to an Elden Ring movie but only if it’s done right.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco The whole theatre is going to cry when we get here.

“I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie, for example,” he revealed. “But I don’t think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium.”

In order to bring an Elden Ring movie to life, Miyazaki qualified that a “strong partner” in filmmaking would be a necessity. “We’d have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we’re trying to achieve, but there’s interest, for sure,” he finished.

Given George R.R Martin was a partner in the game’s writing and worldbuilding, and we’ve seen very successful adaptations of his work, an Elden Ring movie is certainly possible. Though to be fair, FromSoftware’s obtuse method of narrative delivery may be a hurdle. Whether fans would accept a more narrowly focused version of the epic tale remains to be seen.

Despite that, there’s no denying the brand power that Elden Ring has with over 25 million copies of the base game sold. Perhaps an Elden Ring movie would serve as a way to introduce more prospective players to this massive world.