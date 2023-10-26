Elden Ring PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

Elden Ring is finally among us, but the question remains: can your PC handle FromSoftware’s brutal RPG adventure? Below are the minimum and recommended system requirements for a seamless PC gaming experience.

Thankfully, despite the game‘s impressive visuals and complex mechanics, Elden Ring’s PC requirements are more forgiving than one might expect. Released on February 25, 2022, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PS4 and Xbox One, Elden Ring caters to both current and next-gen consoles, making it accessible to a wide range of PC configurations.

Article continues after ad

In fact, some PS5 owners are worried that Elden Ring won’t look as good as the PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls, to which Elden Ring is a spiritual successor. Luckily, this isn’t something PC players of Elden Ring need to concern themselves with. Here’s the minimum and recommended system requirements to run Elden Ring on PC.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Elden Ring’s open areas have stunning day/night cycles.

Elden Ring system requirements on PC

Below we’ll reveal the minimum system requirements to run Elden Ring on PC. We’ll also include the recommended settings to run the game in at the most ideal spec.

Article continues after ad

All figures come courtesy of publisher Bandai Namco and developers FromSoftware.

Minimum specs

Here’s the what you’ll need to run Elden Ring on PC:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hardware Requirement CPU Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 3 3300X RAM 12 GB OS Windows 10 Video Card Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB | AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB DirextX DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0) Free Disk Space 60 GB

Elden Ring/FromSoftware Elden Ring’s open world is far more detailed than what’s come before.

Recommended specs

Here’s the recommended system requirements to run Elden Ring on PC:

Hardware Requirement CPU Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM 16 GB OS Windows 10 / 11 Video Card Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, 8GB | AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB DirectX DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0) Free Disk Space 60 GB

FromSoftware’s confirmation

FromSoftware have revealed Elden Ring’s PC specs in a tweet below:

So, that’s what you’ll need to run Elden Ring on your PC. For more Elden Ring guides and news check out some of the articles below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Everything we know about Elden Ring | Elden Ring at risk of major security flaw | Elden Ring character classes | Is Elden Ring a Souls game? | Elden Ring hands-on