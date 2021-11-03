How to watch Elden Ring gameplay event on November 4, 2021

Here’s how to watch 15 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay in the upcoming demo showing off the game for the first time.

The official Elden Ring Twitter account has invited fans to watch a live demonstration showing off 15 minutes of unseen gameplay from the long-awaited action RPG. Aside from the trailer, that showed just small snippets, this will be the first-time fans will see Elden Ring’s gameplay running uninterrupted in all its gory glory.

The latest game from developer From Software and publisher Bandai Namco, the game has also been developed in collaboration with George R.R. Martin, author of A Song of Ice and Fire and creator of the Game of Thrones phenomenon.

Advertisement

How to watch the Elden Ring gameplay demo

The gameplay demo will take place on November 4, 2020, at 3 pm CET, 7 am PDT, and 2 pm UK time.

Those who want to tune in can watch here on YouTube or here on Twitch.

Join us for a 15-minute glimpse of #ELDENRING gameplay on November 4th at 3 PM CET/7 AM PDT Youtube: https://t.co/yNnvFmV3ky

Twitch: https://t.co/jFFOwDSEfr — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) November 3, 2021

What will the gameplay demo show?

We expect the Elden Ring gameplay demo will show the early minutes of the game’s campaign like previous From Software demos have done. However, we’re really keen to learn more about how multiplayer will work.

We’ve previously speculated on how the game’s PvP and co-op gameplay will work alongside the game’s open world, so we’re very much hoping the gameplay demo gives us a look at these mechanics, as well as some of the game’s epic boss battles.

Advertisement

Read More: Everything we know about Elden Ring

Don’t forget, the game is also hosting a beta test from November 12, 2021. Here’s what you need to do to register for this ready for the game’s release on February 25, 2022.