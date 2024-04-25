Frustrated Fallout 4 players waited years for next-gen update and it’s broken

Fallout 4’s next-gen update has finally arrived roughly two years after its announcement, but Bethesda didn’t release it in the best state.

The long-awaited next-gen upgrade for Fallout 4 landed on April 25, bringing many noteworthy changes. PC, PS5, and Xbox Series players will want to use the brand-new Performance and Quality modes.

Not everything’s going smoothly with the game’s latest release, though.

PC players, in particular, have encountered issues when loading previous modded saves. Broken mods represent another problem introduced in the new update. As a result, Reddit users have advised fellow players to redownload all Creation Club content, lest further troubles arise.

Xbox players claim they’ve faced similar hiccups, with one person writing on Twitter: “Mods are clearly broken on Xbox.” Mod creators will need to issue updates to address the matter.

YouTuber Tyler McVicker and several others pointed out that the addition of ultrawide support stretches the UI too far, so users should revert to fan-made patches for a solution.

This hardly constitutes the end of Fallout 4’s next-gen update troubles. For one, anyone trying to play the RPG at over 60fps will still encounter problems, given that this version of the Creation Engine continues to lag behind.

Meanwhile, others have stated that playing on the OLED Steam Deck does not guarantee any of the update’s promised FPS boosts. One such player on Twitter lamented, “Fallout 4 still runs at half the frame rate on the OLED Steam Deck even after the verified update lol.”

Hopefully, modders can begin updating their mods at the earliest convenience to sort out some of these troubles. But for hiccups regarding ultrawide support, frame rates, and the like, there’s no telling if or when Bethesda plans on issuing the necessary fixes.