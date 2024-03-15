Dune has rocketed up the Netflix chart ahead of the release of Part Two – but you don’t have long to watch it, so here’s when it’s leaving the streaming platform.

Based on Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 tome, Dune exceeded all expectations (and defied the source material’s rocky cinematic past) when it hit cinemas in 2021. Not only was it a critical triumph, but its box office returns secured Denis Villeneuve’s sequel.

The first film followed House Atreides, led by Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) alongside Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and his son Paul (Timothée Chalamet) after it’s given stewardship of Arrakis, a near-priceless planet once ruled by the “brutal” Harkonnens. However, it’s certainly not a gift – and the true, malicious intent of the fief quickly becomes clear.

Article continues after ad

The lengthy sequel is out now, and you can read our four-star review here. So, how long do you have left to check out Dune on Netflix?

Article continues after ad

When is Dune leaving Netflix?

Dune officially left Netflix on February 29, 2024.

Warner Bros.

This came just one day before the sequel was released in cinemas across the US and worldwide on March 1. Don’t worry, though: it’ll still be available to stream on Max (unsurprising, given it’s owned by Warner Bros).

If you don’t have a subscription, you could buy or rent it digitally via Amazon Prime and other on-demand platforms. You could also purchase a physical copy on DVD, Blu-ray, or 4K Ultra HD.

Article continues after ad

The end of the month will mark a larger cull of Netflix’s licensed content, with Don’t Worry Darling, Dredd, Good Boys, both Paul Blart movies, She’s the Man, and Stand By Me set to leave the platform.

As for when Dune: Part Two will arrive on streaming, we’re probably going to be waiting a while. It’ll come to Max first later in 2024, but that date will depend on its box office performance. In the meantime, you can catch up with Dune essentials below:

Article continues after ad

When does Dune take place? | All recent gaming crossovers & collabs | Is Dune 2 the end? | How to read the Dune books in order | Dune 3: Everything we know | Who dies in Dune 2? | Dune 2 ending explained

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.