Dune: Awakening trailers, platforms, gameplay, more

Dune is an incredibly hot property at the moment, thanks in large part to Denis Villeneuve’s movie adaptations of the Frank Herbert novel. As such, it was unlikely to be long before we saw some video games as well, and Funcom has gone big, opting for an MMO as its vehicle of choice.

MMOs are a uniquely difficult genre to build a game in. They rely on maintaining popularity to function and they cost an absolute bomb to maintain. As such, it has to be a very compelling concept for developers to start down that road.

Fortunately, Dune is one such property. The resurgence of the sci-fi epic in recent months has played perfectly into the announcement of Dune: Awakening, which looks set to take the formula laid out by Herbert and turn it on its head.

Here’s everything you need to know about what to expect from Dune: Awakening.

Dune: Awakening trailer

The first story cinematic trailer for Dune: Awakening debuted at Summer Game Fest 2024. It gives players a closer look at the Dune universe they will be playing in. The main thing to note is that this is an alternate timeline to the one from the main book and film series.

Dune: Awakening platforms

In an interesting departure from some games in the genre, Dune: Awakening will be coming to consoles. Following a similar format to Elder Scrolls Online, the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. There is no word yet on whether it will be added to Game Pass at any point.

Dune: Awakening gameplay

Funcom

In the words of creative director Joel Bylos on Twitter/X, Dune Awakening is “a survival game, first and foremost, where you must search for water, search for shelter, and walk softly on the sand to avoid the sandworms. In addition to this, you’ll be doing it online with thousands of other players.”

The limited footage we have seen so far shows off visuals that have been deliberately designed to fall into line with the films. Additionally, the game will feature both ground and aerial vehicle mechanics and third-person shooting and combat.

Dune: Awakening story

Funcom

The main hook of this game is that it takes place in a Dune universe where Paul Atreides was never born. His mother, Lady Jessica, follows instructions and gives birth to a girl, putting pay to any idea of Muad’Dib, Lisan al-Gaib, or Kwisatz Haderach.

This would make a huge difference to how things play out in Arrakis and beyond. In particular, this is likely to be terrible news for a resurgent Fremen, and it seems as though House Atreides lives on in this version of Herbert’s work.

The game has no release date at the time of writing, though it is currently cycling through closed beta and play tests.