Denis Villeneuve’s new movie could secretly be Dune 3

After Dune 2 became one of the biggest hits of 2024, the release date for Denis Villeneuve’s new movie might actually be reserved for Dune 3.

Villeneuve’s new movie, which already has a release date of Dec. 18, 2026 is a matter of speculation at this point. It’s been teased as recently as April 2024 that the Dune director is still penning the script for the third installment in the sci-fi movie trilogy, though recent reports suggest that he’s locking in for it to be his next production.

This comes from a Variety report, which revealed that Legendary was holding the 2026 slot for an “untitled event film”. They also noted the film will have an IMAX release, which is another suggestion that we could be looking at the potential Dune 3 (otherwise known as Dune: Messiah) release date.

Article continues after ad

Rumors are further being fueled following a report from Deadline, which said sources were claiming Legendary is holding the date in hopes of Villeneuve wrapping up the trilogy. This is unconfirmed by Legendary for now, though the studio’s hopes are entirely founded.

Article continues after ad

Dune 2 became the highest-grossing film of this year after its release in March, remaining there until Inside Out 2 overtook it in June. Having grossed around $711.4 million worldwide, it’s clear the big-budget sci-fi series is capable of bringing crowds back for more.

Dune 2 saw a dark turn in the tale of Paul Atreides, with him overthrowing the Emperor and securing Arrakis. His shift into villain mode was a shock to audiences unfamiliar with the book, and Dune: Messiah will continue his arc and explore his rise as a powerful and brutal chosen one.

Article continues after ad

Again, it’s unconfirmed whether Dune 3 really is the untitled project to fit into this slot. Villeneuve has also been in talks to adapt Annie Jacobsen’s book, Nuclear War: A Scenario.

The book “explores a ticking-clock scenario about what would happen in the event of a nuclear war, based on dozens of exclusive new interviews with military and civilian experts who built the weapons and have been privy to the response plans and have been responsible for those decisions should they have needed to be made.”

Article continues after ad

For more, check out all the best movies of 2024 so far. Plus, we have all the new movies coming to streaming this month. For more spice, check out everything we know about Dune Prophecy.